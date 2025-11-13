Kash Patel announces agreement with China to halt fentanyl precursors: ‘Historic success’ – What to know

FBI Director Kash Patel has opened up about his team’s trip through Asia, saying one of the most significant stops was in China. He revealed that they stopped in China to address the fentanyl crisis, an issue President Donald Trump had “given his team a mandate to defeat,” and announced an agreement with China to halt the flow of chemical precursors used in manufacturing fentanyl. Kash Patel announces agreement with China to halt fentanyl precursors in ‘historic success’ (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)(REUTERS)

‘It’s a historic success’

“Our team just returned from an important trip through Asia to build on our key partnerships and work together on stopping threats before they reach American shores,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “One of the most important stops we had on this trip was in China to address the fentanyl crisis – an issue killing so many Americans year after year, and one that @realDonaldTrump has given his team a mandate to defeat. This was the first time in a decade that an FBI Director has received an audience with his counterpart to discuss the fentanyl crisis directly.”

“I’ve said before: targeting the precursors is the key – this is the agent that turns fentanyl into a deadly chemical that destroys lives. Cut off the precursors and you crush the drug trafficking industry and starve critical deadly drug pipelines fueled by cartels in Mexico,” he added.

Patel further wrote that Trump has been “working around the clock with” Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach an agreement on the issue. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and direct engagement with President Xi, we reached an agreement to have all 13 listed - as well as 7 chemicals restricted. It’s a historic success,” he added. “This will be a huge asset for the @FBI and our partners in saving American lives and defeating the fentanyl crisis. We’re cutting off the flow of fentanyl before it comes to us.”

Patel said that the decision was made as a direct result of the “tremendous team” led by President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue.

“After our visit to Beijing, backed by President Trump’s engagement with President Xi, China agreed to crack down on all 13 fentanyl precursors and 7 chemical subsidiaries,” Patel wrote on X in a separate post. “That’s a major blow to traffickers and a major win for American families. This is what real leadership delivers.”