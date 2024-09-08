Alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray sent haunting text to mom before opening fire

Alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray sent a haunting text to his mother, Marcee Gray, before opening fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday morning, September 4. Colt’s grandfather revealed that the 14-year-old apologised to his mother before carrying out the shooting, following which Marcee, 43, made a desperate call in an attempt to stop the tragedy. Colt Gray sent haunting text to mom before opening fire (Barrow County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)

“I’m sorry, mom,” Colt’s message to his mom read.

Marcee subsequently called Apalachee High School and warned a counsellor of an “extreme emergency,” a relative told The Washington Post. “I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him,” she told her sister.

After Marcee got her son’s text, she quickly began driving to Winder, which is about three hours away. Halfway there, she learned that two students and two teachers had been killed, Colt’s grandfather Charles Polhamus told New York Post.

The four deceased people have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. At least nine others were injured. Gray will reportedly be charged with murder as an adult.

‘He is probably one of the worst narcissists in the world’

Meanwhile, Polhamus said that the stage for the violence was set long back. He blasted Colt’s father, Colin Gray, as “evil” and accused him of getting Marcee addicted to drugs. “Collie Gray did this to his family and he will rot in hell for it. That’s a fact,” Polhamus said. “He needs the death penalty. He is probably one of the worst narcissists in the world.”

Besides Colt, Colin too faces charges of murder in connection to the Georgia school shooting. Colin is facing two counts of second-degree murder, and the charges push the legal limits of parental responsibility for the alleged gun crime committed by a child.