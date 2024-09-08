Alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray's mom breaks silence: ‘It’s horrible’

The mother of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray has broken her silence for the first time after the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder. Colt killed two students and two teachers, and injured at least nine others. He will be charged with murder as an adult, as per reports. Alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray's (L) mom Marcee Gray (R) breaks silence (Barrow County Sheriff's Office via AP, Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office)

Marcee Gray, Colt’s mother, has spoken out for the first time since the shooting, telling New York Post outside her father’s home in Fitzgerald, “It’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible.”

The outlet reported that Marcee, a mom of three kids, looked devastated as she carried pillows inside the home. She was seen wearing a pink T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a large cross necklace.

On being asked if she wanted to say anything to the families of the victim, Marcee said, “Nothing to anyone right now. I’ll have my time to speak. It’s not right now.”

The victims have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Colt Gray’s haunting text to his mom

This was the first time Marcee was spotted after the tragedy. Colt’s grandfather Charles Polhamus previously revealed that the accused 14-year-old shooter sent a haunting text to Marcee before going on the rampage at the school. “I’m sorry, mom,” the message read.

After getting the message, Match desperately called Apalachee High School to warn a counsellor of an “extreme emergency,” a relative told The Washington Post. “I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him,” she told her sister.

Marcee rushed to her car and began to drive to Winder, but halfway there, she heard that two students and two teachers had been murdered, Polhamus claimed.