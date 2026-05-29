Allen Ferrell vs Six Flags: 5 big reasons why influencer faced theme park ban; he responds

YouTuber and social media creator Allen Ferrell is making headlines after being permanently banned from Six Flags parks following a viral roller coaster ride. Allen Ferrell has gone viral after being banned and then allegedly unbanned from Six Flags parks for life over a roller coaster stunt involving chicken nuggets. (Allen Ferrel Instagram )

Ferrell filmed himself consuming chicken nuggets while riding high-speed roller coasters at Six Flags parks. Entertainment Weekly reported that the company responded by issuing a lifetime ban, citing safety concerns and violations of park policies.

The influencer later spoke publicly about the controversy, saying the stunt was intended as a “really fun challenge” and not meant to endanger anyone.

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5 things to know about the national headline incident involving Allen Ferrell and Six Flags 1. Ferrell eats chicken nuggets on a Six Flags roller coaster. Ferrell, who has 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and almost 4 million TikTok followers, posted a video of himself stuffing a 10-piece box of chicken nuggets inside his pants before getting on the Millennium Force roller coaster last week.

As the ride descends from its 310-foot height, Ferrell can be seen in the video opening the box and munching the nuggets. Ferrell is then seen slipping his nugget into his riding partner's open sauce container before it rolls off his face.

Ultimately, he was only able to consume seven nuggets while riding the 93-mile-per-hour coaster.

2. Six Flags policy. A park rep told EW that loose articles are not allowed on any rides.

The rep said, “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding.”

He further emphasized, “Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life.”

3. Six Flags issued a lifetime ban in the beginning. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ferrell was initially barred from all of Six Flags' parks "for life" after the vlogger posted a video of himself breaking safety regulations by sneaking a box of chicken nuggets onto a roller coaster that was 310 feet high.

A spokesperson for Sandusky, Ohio's Cedar Point, a well-known amusement park owned by Six Flags, told the outlet, “safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.”

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4. Cedar Point was going to press charges. Ferrell informed Fox News on Thursday that he received a call from Cedar Point informing him that they were thinking of filing charges.

He said, “And I was like, ‘look guys, I’m a huge fan of your guys’ park. I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I understand. And we kind of worked it out.”

5. Ferrell acknowledges the park's viewpoint while defending the challenge. Ferrell stated that he was understanding of the park's perspective. He acknowledges that the park needs to be mindful of the safety of other people.

He said, “They just don’t want other people getting hurt on the ride.”

However, still considers the challenge “fun” and said, “But me personally, it was a really fun challenge.”

He added, “I had no idea that eating a 10-piece chicken nugget on a rollercoaster would be a national headline, but here we are.”