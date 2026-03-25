Almond Fire: Cabazon vegetation fire prompts evacuation orders; check map as scary visuals emerge from Riverside County

The evacuation map was shared on Watch Duty. The areas marked in yellow have Level 2 warnings or ‘set’ which is where they must be prepared to evacuate. Areas in red indicate Level 3 or ‘Go’ which is people must leave immediately.

A vegetation fire, dubbed Almond Fire, broke out in Cabazon, California on Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders to be issued. “Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: RVC-0541-C & RVC-0655.”

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone: RVC-0541-B. A warning was also issued for zone MRF-0657-A.

The vegetation fire at the 50900 Block of Bonita Avenue, Cabazon is currently at 10 acres. It is “burning towards the east with an immediate structure threat along Olive St. Still a potential for 20-25 acres,” as per a Watch Duty report.

Meanwhile CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department issued a statement saying “Almond St./Bonita Ave. in Cabazon. The first arriving company officer reported an RV on fire that has spread to vegetation. The fire is currently burning 2-3 acres. Additional Resources responding.”