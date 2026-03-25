Almond Fire: Cabazon vegetation fire prompts evacuation orders; check map as scary visuals emerge from Riverside County
A vegetation fire, dubbed Almond Fire, broke out in Cabazon, California on Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders to be issued.
A vegetation fire, dubbed Almond Fire, broke out in Cabazon, California on Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders to be issued. “Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: RVC-0541-C & RVC-0655.”
The evacuation map was shared on Watch Duty. The areas marked in yellow have Level 2 warnings or ‘set’ which is where they must be prepared to evacuate. Areas in red indicate Level 3 or ‘Go’ which is people must leave immediately.
An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone: RVC-0541-B. A warning was also issued for zone MRF-0657-A.
The vegetation fire at the 50900 Block of Bonita Avenue, Cabazon is currently at 10 acres. It is “burning towards the east with an immediate structure threat along Olive St. Still a potential for 20-25 acres,” as per a Watch Duty report.
Meanwhile CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department issued a statement saying “Almond St./Bonita Ave. in Cabazon. The first arriving company officer reported an RV on fire that has spread to vegetation. The fire is currently burning 2-3 acres. Additional Resources responding.”
Cabazon fire: Scary visuals show blaze, smoke
Several videos of the fire in Cabazon were shared online. “Almond / Bonita units are responding a reported commercial vehicle fire at 1:59pm. First unit on scene advising an rv on fire w/ extension to the vegetation. Potential for 20 acres per radio traffic. The incident was named Bonita IC and later changed to the Almond Fire,” one page noted, sharing a video where smoke could be seen in the distance.
Another shared a clip from a different angle and wrote “2 trains have delayed Emergency personnel less than an hour.”
Another shared a video showing a train passing by while the fire burned.
A report added that the fire had sparked amid dry conditions there. Meanwhile, more people shared videos of the blaze.
“Fire by Morongo Casino,” one person noted on X.
The same person driving along the road, saw the blaze and posted about the Almond Fire.
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More