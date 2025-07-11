Amazon Alexa down? What's exactly wrong with Pandora, Skill function app

Amazon's smart assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per Down Detector. Users of Alexa smart devices complained that when they tapped on the skills section of the Alexa app, a message saying 'something went wrong' flashed. DownDetector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports, showed that more than 2800 people had reported outages with Amazon's Alexa. Representational image.(Unsplash)

More than 2800 people in the United States reported an outage with Alexa. (DownDetector)

Amazon has issued a statement on the Alexa outage on the Alexa app itself. "We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues with Alexa devices," the message from Alexa read. "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

As per the data available on DownDetector, 41% said they faced issues with connectivity, 30% said they faced issues with the app, while 28% said Alexa's voice control was not working.

This is a breaking news.