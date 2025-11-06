Amazon down: Multiple users report checkout issues; ‘please take my money’

Amazon is facing issues on Wednesday. As per Downdetector over 6,000 people reported problems at the time of writing. Most people said they were having troubles with checking out on Amazon. The report of Amazon being down comes after the massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on October 20.(REUTERS)

This comes at a time when many are doing their shopping for Christmas, with the holiday season around the corner. One person expressed their frustration and commented on the Downdetector page, “FIX THIS AMAZON..... I was going to order my Christmas tree but I cant because check out down.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “I fill up my Amazon cart, I go to give Jeff Bezos my money, but it won't let me. Jeff please take my money, I need this coax cable?”. Yet another person quipped, “It won't let me check out , guess it's a sign to not buy from amazon.”

As per the Downdetector map, places like New York City, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit reported facing issues. Reports of the outage came from X as well, where one person asked, “Amazon is down?”. Another wrote “Mannn ain’t no way Amazon is down.”

Many shared screenshots of the checkout page as well, and complained on the social media platform, while tagging Amazon. "Hey @amazon @AmazonHelp the checkout isn't working on your app. It says "sorry something went wrong on our end" #AmazonDown," one person wrote. Another added, “Is the @amazon site down? Getting “oops, error” msgs when trying to place an order. Worked ok a few hrs ago.”

Yet another individual shared a screenshot of their checkout page and vented, “@Amazon is insanely f***ed up right now. Something is wrong with AWS.”

Amazon has not issued a statement on the situation yet.

AWS outage in the past

This comes after the massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on October 20, which brought down some of the most popular sites in the world for quite a few hours.

Among these were Amazon's own services, including the main shopping website, Alexa smart devices, Prime Video, and Ring doorbell cameras.