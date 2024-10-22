American Airlines passenger disgusted when a fellow passenger opened a can of tuna

Anthony Bourdain once famously said that after eating durian, “your breath will smell as if you’d been French-kissing your dead grandmother.” (Image for representation) A TikTok user recounted a terrible flight experience with a man who opened canned tuna, creating a strong smell. REUTERS/Carlin Stiehl(REUTERS)

It sounds ewwww right. Recently, a woman took to TikTok to share her eww flight experience with a fellow passenger who committed what many might consider a “crime against humanity,” and what exactly is it? Opening a can of tuna on board.

Openning a can of tuna on a plane is ‘crime against humanity’

The TikToker, named Ally, was seated on a Seattle-bound American Airlines flight from Anchorage, Alaska, when she encountered the pungent offender. Ally documented the ordeal in a viral seven-second TikTok video, where the man next to her was seen opening a can of tuna and a sleeve of Ritz crackers. She captioned the video, “Canned tuna on the plane gotta be up there in terms of crimes against humanity,” and the video garnered 1.3 million views.

ALSO READ| American Airlines passengers intervene to stop alleged assault on flight: Watch

Just in a follow-up video, Ally details how the man’s behaviour went from bad to worse. The flight initially seemed promising because the middle seat between her and another passenger was empty. But her hopes for a peaceful flight were dashed when the man carrying tuna took the middle seat. From the moment he sat down, Ally was hit with a “wall of smell” and gave him the benefit of the doubt until, just 10 minutes after takeoff, he cracked open the offending can of tuna.

Ally called it a “little f***ed up tuna hors d'oeuvres” using Ritz crackers and the canned fish. She described this as the start of her nightmare flight.

Where is this ‘new smell’ coming from?

Unfortunately for Ally, the situation worsened. She fell asleep for a short time, only to wake up to a “new smell” — the combination of the man's Bloody Mary cocktail and the lingering tuna odor. To make matters worse, she caught him “feverishly scratching at a bloody scab” on his body. When the man finally fell asleep, Ally thought she might get a break, but he started loudly snoring, making the flight even more unbearable.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk claims this magazine cover is ‘encouraging the assassination’ of him

Notably, a survey by the travel website Kayak notes that 92% of people agree that bringing pungent foods on a plane should be avoided, with 89% specifically identifying “tinned fish” as a major culprit.

While American Airlines generally allows passengers to bring most foods on board, provided they aren’t liquid-based and exceed the TSA’s 3.4-ounce limit, fellow travellers highly discourage strong-smelling foods.