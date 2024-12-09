American Airlines suspends all flights to Haiti indefinitely amid rising tensions

American Airlines has indefinitely suspended all flights to Haiti amid growing safety concerns and rising tensions. Initially, the U.S.-based carrier had temporarily halted daily services from Miami to Port-au-Prince through February 12, but the suspension is now open-ended, reports CBS. This decision follows an FAA order that prohibited U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after multiple incidents of gunfire. American Airlines Flight 954 returned to Buenos Aires after mysterious banging noises alarmed passengers. (Unsplash)

American Airlines cuts ties with Haiti

The airline cited safety and security as primary factors in the decision, while it continues to monitor the situation and assess the possibility of resuming service later in 2025.

The decision follows a gang-related gunfire on November 11 incident targeting three planes in Haitian airspace. Among the three, an American Airlines flight was struck by gunfire while departing from Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti.

This incident led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily ban flights to Haiti for 30 days, impacting several airlines. Additionally, the United Nations also temporarily suspended flights to Port-au-Prince, restricting humanitarian aid access.

According to American Airlines, “American has made the difficult decision to suspend daily service between Miami (MIA) and Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP)," the statement read. The spokesperson continued, “We are proud of our more than 50-year-commitment to Haiti and we will continue to monitor the situation, assessing safety, security, and customer demand, in evaluating a return of service. We will proactively reach out to impacted customers to offer a full refund of their travel itinerary.”

Spirit Airlines, which was also one of the planes involved in a gunfire incident in November upon arrival in Haiti, has also suspended flights to the Caribbean nation. The airline has not yet announced an extension of its suspension.

How are Haitians being impacted by the ban?

Following the November attack, several private airlines and cargo flights have suspended operations in the region. With no official announcement on the resumption of services, the situation remains uncertain. According to the reports armed gangs have taken control over key roads in and out of the capital, making travel difficult.

Adding to the difficulties recent landslides and severe weather conditions further disrupting transportation. People trying to get out of the city either rely on government helicopters, mainly meant for security, or have to shell out a lot of money for private choppers, which can only take a few people at a time.

Haiti continues to be plagued by political instability and violence. The country has seen a rapid turnover of leadership, with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé recently appointed as the third Prime Minister in a year. Tensions surrounding a proposed cabinet reshuffle and allegations of corruption against officials remains high. Meanwhile, gang violence has surged, leading to major displacement and loss of life. The situation in Haiti is dire, with urgent humanitarian assistance needed to address the growing crisis.