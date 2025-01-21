American media take aim at Trump’s vision following the Inauguration ceremony

The inauguration of President Donald Trump has left American media personalities sharply divided, with top tier, outlets like the New York Times, pumped Trump's Inauguration day with an “A Day of Triumph, Jubilation and Gloating in Washington” headline while the Los Angeles Times tagged their front page “At Trump inauguration, a call for unity is punctured by grievance and threats.” US President Donald Trump during the 60th presidential inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Monday. (Bloomberg)

The Washington Post noted how the tech billionaires are set to influence the Trump 2.0 with the headline “A historic concentration of wealth with Musk, Bezos in attendance” or with a witty headline “The last day: Denouncing Trumpism but inviting Trump to tea.”

Left-leaning cable news channel MSNBC showcased intense criticism from its hosts, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, who expressed deep concern over Trump’s return to the White House and his policy agenda.

Rachel Maddow, visibly distraught, voiced her disbelief during the network’s Inauguration Day coverage. Referencing Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem seated alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, Maddow asked, “How is this happening in America? How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?”

Journalist calls Trump Inauguration a ‘delayed insurrection’

Joy Reid echoed Maddow’s concerns, delving into broader critiques of America’s democratic institutions. Speaking alongside Maddow and fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Reid argued that Trump’s election exposed fundamental flaws within these systems. “I believe that this idea of the institutions — which the Bidens clearly believe in — have been completely exposed by this election,” she said.

“The promises on the table are 200 some odd executive actions, an attempt to get rid of birthright citizenship, an attempt to do mass deportation,” Reid said. “This is supposed to be the great Christian president who is promising to attack immigrants and trans people who are already vulnerable. The cruelty is the point of this coming administration.”

She also revisited the January 6 Capitol attack, describing the inauguration as “essentially a delay in the completion of the insurrection.” Drawing on Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous words, Reid remarked that the election was not won based on the “content of their character.”

Meanwhile, CNN contributor Tim Naftali took aim at Trump’s immediate wave of executive actions, including a controversial move to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America.’

“For the first time since World War Two, we are no longer an indispensable nation. If we follow through with the rhetoric in the inauguration, we have become an imperialist nation,” she said.