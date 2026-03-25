US mom whose soldier son died in Israel calls out UN's conduct towards her, ‘Are Jews not entitled to human rights?’

The mother of Sgt. Roey Weiser, a 21-year-old Israeli American soldier who was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack on Israel, has criticized how the UN treated her after she addressed the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, March 24. Naomi Feifer-Weiser’s words did not sit well with the council's Vice President, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew Daka. American mom Naomi Feifer-Weiser (L), whose soldier son Roey Weiser (R) died in Israel calls out UN's conduct towards her (Naomi Feifer-Weiser/Facebook)

Naomi spoke by video, calling out the council's "cover" for the terrorists who killed her son. She also slammed the alleged antisemitism that characterizes the council's approach to Israel.

What did Naomi Feifer-Weiser say in her address? “My name is Naomi Weiser, mother of Roey Weiser. Roey was full of life and full of dreams, with an infectious smile. He will forever be our son and brother of Shani and Nadav. Roey was murdered by Palestinian terrorists bent on genocide of the Jewish people - then and now," Naomi said in her address, according to Isarel National News.

Naomi spoke about her son, sharing how the young man facilitated humanitarian crossings between Gaza and Israel.

“On October 7, Roey was on duty at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza. He was there to protect his people and to defend the crossing through which Gazans entered Israel for business, work, and health care from Israelis. The UN’s OCHA says there were 437,000 entries from Gaza into Israel from January to September 2023. That’s Israel’s humanitarianism, despite Gazan rockets, tunnels, and drive to destroy Israel. Palestinian mass murderers don’t care about the welfare of their people, or ours,” she said.

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Naomi added, “My son was amazing. He was brave. And they murdered him because they hate Jews. Yet this UN Human Rights Council gives them cover. You defend genocidal terrorists. Roey defended the Jewish people. You spread lies and antisemitism. Roey fought for the truth of a just Jewish state. Your hate will not defeat our love for Roey and for Israel.”

After Naomi’s address, Daka accused her of using language that failed to comply with the "dignity" of the proceedings.

“Before I move to the next speaker, I would like to call on everyone to adhere to language that is commensurate with the dignity inherent to the discussion of human rights issues,” he said.

‘Are Jews not entitled to human rights?’ Naomi criticized Daka for his conduct in a scathing response shared with HindustanTimes.com.

“While Daka had no problem listening to all kinds of lies and libels against Israel, the only time he had a problem was when I called out the committee for giving cover and support for terrorists,” she said.

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“Are Jews not entitled to human rights?” Naomi added. “Should terrorists and their supporters be able to murder, rape, torture and kidnap Jews with impunity? Sadly, the UN Human Rights Council is a disgraceful sham. Instead of defending universal human rights, it has become a forum to vilify the Jews for daring to defend themselves against genocidal terrorists.”

“Of all the corrupt UN organizations, the Human Rights Council is the most despicable and useless,” she concluded.

What we know about Roey Weiser In a previous interview with HindustanTimes.com, Naomi revealed that her son was stationed at the Erez Crossing border when he died. During the invasion, the terrorists entered his base, attacking Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He sacrificed his life, saving his fellow soldiers’.

Naomi quoted Roey as telling the other soldiers, “I am no longer your sergeant, whoever wants to come with me can.”

Together with a few others, Roey engaged the terrorists from behind and tried to stop the attack.

“Unfortunately, he was killed in the attack,” Naomi said. “There are around 12 soldiers who are alive today because of his heroism. Theirs was the only base not taken by Hamas on that Saturday attack because of his actions.”