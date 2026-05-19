Amin Abdullah fundraiser: Father of eight killed in San Diego mosque shooting hailed as ‘hero’ as 3 victims identified

San Diego shooting: The courage displayed by a security guard, who was fatally shot alongside two other men at a mosque in San Diego on Monday, is being hailed for preventing the tragic incident from becoming more worse.

Amin Abdullah, a beloved community figure and security guard, lost his life protecting others during a San Diego mosque shooting.(Islamic Center of San Diego - ICSD)

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The guard, identified as Amin Abdullah, was a father of eight, as reported by Tazheen Nizam, a spokeswoman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations-San Diego (Cair-SD), to the BBC.

Addressing a press conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, “It's fair to say his actions were heroic. Undoubtedly, he saved lives today.”

Abdullah, along with two others identified by Cair-SD as Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad, was killed by two teenage assailants who remain unidentified and subsequently took their own lives, according to police reports.

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Amin Abdullah lauded as ‘the kindest man’

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{{^usCountry}} People familiar with Abdullah shared with US media that he was a caretaker of the community. Many have turned to social media to characterize him as "the kindest man one could ever encounter." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People familiar with Abdullah shared with US media that he was a caretaker of the community. Many have turned to social media to characterize him as "the kindest man one could ever encounter." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mosque referred to him as “a courageous man who put himself on the line of the safety of others, who even in his last moments did not stop protecting our community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mosque referred to him as “a courageous man who put himself on the line of the safety of others, who even in his last moments did not stop protecting our community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Amin was loved by everybody, he stood there day after day, always smiling, welcoming everybody, welcoming the kids who came to the school. He was a shining light. He is a true hero, a martyr,” Cair spokeswoman Nizam told BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Amin was loved by everybody, he stood there day after day, always smiling, welcoming everybody, welcoming the kids who came to the school. He was a shining light. He is a true hero, a martyr,” Cair spokeswoman Nizam told BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a family friend informed the Associated Press that Abdullah was a familiar figure at the mosque, having served there for over ten years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a family friend informed the Associated Press that Abdullah was a familiar figure at the mosque, having served there for over ten years. {{/usCountry}}

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His desire was to protect the innocent, which led him to pursue a career as a security guard, Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq stated to the news agency.

Sam Hamideh, who met Abdullah at the mosque, shared with CBS, the BBC's US partner, that the security guard would be remembered for his generosity.

Amin Abdullah's fundraising campaign

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As of Tuesday morning, an online fundraising campaign for him has successfully gathered over $1.7 million.

Following the identification of Abdullah in reports as one of the individuals who lost their lives in the attack, an outpouring of tributes began to emerge online. A Facebook profile linked to him boasts 1,800 followers and states that Abdullah was married.

His most recent post dates back to May 13, showcasing a video of a hawk resting on the minaret of a mosque, with the caption: "Hawk on the minaret again, Allahu Akbar."

Among the tributes dedicated to Abdullah were identical posts on Facebook, X, and Instagram by American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman, who shared a screenshot of one of Abdullah's posts on Facebook.

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“Brother Amin Abdullah was the guard at the mosque in San Diego for years. He was instrumental in stopping the shooters from reaching the children today. This was his final post on FB. On these holiest days, may Allah have mercy on him and accept him as a martyr. Ameen," Suleiman stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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