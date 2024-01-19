Andrew Tate says he's 'terrified' of Nikki Haley in misogynistic social media rant

Launching an appalling misogynistic attack against Nikki Haley, controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate on Friday said he is “genuinely terrified” of the Republican presidential candidate and her possible win in the 2024 White House race “would spell the end of the world”. British-American influencer Andrew Tate(AP)

The self-proclaimed “misogynist” Tate is renowned for consistently expressing polarising opinions that spark controversy among many.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tate referred to women as “vindictive, evil, short sighted and psychotic” in an indirect attack towards Haley.

“I’m genuinely terrified of Nikki Haley. Any man who knows how vindictive, evil, short sighted and psychotic women can be. Coupled with a basic understanding physiognomy…Takes a single look at Nikki Haley and is terrified. I genuinely believe her victory would spell the end of the free world,” the 37-year-old former kickboxer wrote.

Tate has recently won an appeal in a Romanian court as he urges the return of assets which have been seized by officials. He is being probed in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and rape, which he disputes.

This is not the first time that Tate has targetted the former South Carolina Governor. Earlier on January 9, when Haley wrote on X that she will no longer provide aid to nations who hate the United States, the former quick boxer quickly asked, “Like Israel?”

Andrew Tate puts forward a conspiracy theory about US elections

Tate has recently advanced a conspiracy theory regarding US elections in which he claims that the government's endorsement of open borders isn't intended to facilitate the voting of undocumented individuals.

Tate asserted that the goal of the US government's open-border policy is not to permit undocumented persons to vote but rather to bring in millions of strangers in order to rig elections. In line with his hypothesis, these anonymous voters might be utilised to cast fictitious names at random on postal ballots in order to produce fraudulent votes.

The self-proclaimed 'Top G' further stated that if more people were allowed admission, officials might take advantage of this and use votes from people who don't exist to rig elections.

Nikki Haley hits back at Trump for promoting ‘birther’ conspiracy theory

Haley on Thursday hit back at Donald Trump for spreading a ‘birther’ conspiracy theory about her eligibility to serve as the United States president, stressing that the former commander-in-chief feels “insecure” and “threatened”.

This comes as Trump recently invoked a racist theory suggesting Indian-American Haley was ineligible to be the country's president because her Indian immigrant parents were not yet US citizens.

Appearing at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire, the former UN ambassador said she is “the proud daughter of Bamberg, South Carolina, so I love my sweet town and I'm proud to say I'm from there.”

“The name calling? I know Trump well. That's what he does when he feels threatened. That's what he does when he feels insecure,” the former South Carolina Governor said.