Donald Trump calls for 'total immunity' even if presidents' actions 'cross the line'

On Thursday, Donald Trump asserted that his claim of "total" presidential immunity from criminal prosecution should apply even in cases where his actions "cross the line." Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

The Republican frontrunner is campaigning for a White House comeback in November, while battling 91 criminal allegations in four different cases, including allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and hiding top secret documents at his golf properties.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On the grounds of "presidential immunity," Trump has attempted to have criminal charges against him for attempting to rig the 2020 election dismissed. He contends that he should not be held accountable for actions he performed while serving as president of the United States.

As a federal appeals court weighs that issue, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that presidents would not be able to “properly function” without “full immunity”.

“A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function. Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end,” he wrote.

“Even events that ‘cross the line’ must fall under total immunity,” Trump said, asserting that otherwise there will be “years of trauma trying to determine good from bad.”

Drawing a comparison between the president and a police officer, Trump stated that a cop should not be prevented from "doing the job of strong and effective crime prevention" because of one "bad apple". He also said that "sometimes you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect.'"

Also Read: Will Donald Trump miss E Jean Carroll's Thursday trial after blasting ‘nasty’ judge?

Will Trump appeal to the Supreme Court?

Trump's request for immunity against prosecution over his involvement in efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results is presently being reviewed by a federal appeals court in Washington.

As federal court appears to reject Trump's argument in the case during the last hearing, the ex-US President has indicated his desire to approach an unsatisfactory verdict to the Supreme Court.

In his post on Thursday, Trump once more alluded to his plan to file an appeal in the apex court.

“All presidents must have complete & total presidential immunity, or the authority & decisiveness of a president of the United States will be stripped & gone forever,” Trump wrote.

“Hopefully this will be an easy decision. God bless the Supreme Court!” he added.