‘I am scared as heck’; Kamala Harris on possibility of Trump's WH return, urges democrats to fight back

After Donald Trump's sweeping victory in the first Republican caucus in Iowa, US Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that she was "scared as heck'' that the former president would return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election. US Vice President Kamala Harris(AP)

Speaking at the ABC's 'The View' on Wednesday, Harris talked about the concerns raised by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama about Trump's possible win.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“I am scared as heck, which is why I'm traveling to our country... we should all be scared,” she replied when asked about the outcomes if Trump ever became president again.

“There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it,” Harris added.

Also Read: Biden trailing behind Trump in Georgia poll amid Dem's 'dismal' numbers with independents

‘We have to earn the re-elect,’ says Kamala Harris

Urging Democrats to "fight back", the 59-year-old Harris stressed that she and President Joe Biden required to earn their re-election.

"We have to earn the re-elect, and we have to communicate what we have achieved," she said. "And that is going to be one of our big challenges. We've done a lot of good work, we have to let people know who bring it to them."

Biden has recently increased his direct criticism of Trump, stating that the twice-impeached former president threatens to undermine US democracy as he faces 91 criminal indictments.

Harris has been playing a bigger part in the president's re-election campaign as it focuses on mobilising Black, females, and young voters in 2024 election.

According to an ABC News poll, Biden's approval rating fell to the lowest on record for the US President in the previous 15 years.

The survey found Biden's approval rating is just 31% and 58% of the respondents don't think he is doing a good enough job. According to ABC News, this puts his approval rating below even the lowest of the previous Trump's tenure, which stood at 36%.

Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race

Amid the intense White House race, former US first lady Michelle Obama reflected on her worries, stating that she is “terrified about what could possibly happen” in this year’s elections.

Appearing in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast which premiered earlier in January, Obama, 59, said: “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted." She went on to disclose some of the worst nightmares that keep her up at night.

During the podcast, Michelle took an indirect swipe at Trump and called his leadership "childish".

“The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds," she said

“That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.

Her remarks come amid worries from Barack Obama on the dangers that Trump might pose if he were to win the presidency again.

In a report recently published by Wall Street Journal, one of the close aides of the ex-president said, Obama "knows this is going to be a close race" and "feels that Democrats very well could lose."