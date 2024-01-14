Pro-Palestinian protesters rattle White House fences, chanting cuss-word to Joe Biden

On Saturday night, a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “f**k Joe Biden” and tried to tear down a fence outside the White House. A Pro-Palestinian protester holds a placard depicting US President Joe Biden (L on poster) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R on poster). (Photo by DAVIDE LONGARI / AFP)(AFP)

The Secret Service said they evacuated non-essential staff from the area as the protest became more violent.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A video captured the protesters shaking the fence so hard that it came loose in one part. Secret Service officers resisted the protesters and prevented them from entering the White House grounds.

The protesters threw water bottles and flag sticks at the officers and attempted to climb over the fence.

They shouted, “F**k Joe Biden!” and “Break it down! You support the murder of children!”

{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}