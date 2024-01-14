Pro-Palestinian protesters rattle White House fences, chanting cuss-word to Joe Biden
Jan 14, 2024 09:59 AM IST
Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to tear down White House fence in violent protest.
On Saturday night, a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “f**k Joe Biden” and tried to tear down a fence outside the White House.
The Secret Service said they evacuated non-essential staff from the area as the protest became more violent.
A video captured the protesters shaking the fence so hard that it came loose in one part. Secret Service officers resisted the protesters and prevented them from entering the White House grounds.
The protesters threw water bottles and flag sticks at the officers and attempted to climb over the fence.
They shouted, “F**k Joe Biden!” and “Break it down! You support the murder of children!”
{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}
