Andrew Wolfe health update: Latest on National Guard member's condition as fellow shooting victim Sarah Beckstrom dies

One of the two National Guard members who were shot in Washington DC yesterday has succumbed to their injuries. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was an Army Specialist and had reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to her head and chest. She passed away on November 27, hours after her father had said that his daughter was unlikely to recover from the ‘mortal wound’. Andrew Wolfe, 24, has undergone surgery but remains critical.(X/@libsoftiktok)

Wolfe, 24, has undergone surgery as well. While he is out of surgery, his condition remains critical and the U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant with the West Virginia Air National Guard is not out of the woods yet.

His father, Jason, provided an update on Wolfe's condition.

What to know about Andrew Wolfe's condition?

Wolfe's father has asked for prayers for his son, as he remains in critical condition. “Please pray for my son,” he said, adding that his son is a ‘great person’ and a ‘fighter’.

Wolfe's mother, Melody, shared an update on a private neighborhood Facebook group, as per Washington Post. “Andy’s been out of surgery for a few hours. His brain is being allowed space to swell and this first 24 to 48 hours is the biggest right now,” his mother had written.

“They have no clue about any lasting effects right now because we’re in this very first stage. The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. We got to see him in ICU and he’s sedated. It feels like a nightmare and this doesn’t feel real,” she added.

Wolfe is from Martinsburg and was in the 67th Force Support Squadron of the unit as a personnel and human resources specialist. Among the medals he's won since joining the West Virginia National Guard in 2019 are the Air and Space Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with an Oakleaf Cluster, a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.