Andy Byron scandal: Jack Posobiec blames anti-white bias for kiss cam saga, ‘They hate straight white CEOs’

Pro-MAGA commentator Jack Posobiec claimed that the backlash against former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was driven by Leftists’ hostility toward straight, white executives. Byron resigned after a video of him with the company’s HR chief at a Coldplay concert went viral and drew criticism. Astronomer later appointed Pete DeJoy as its Interim CEO. Jack Posobiec argued that Andy Byron was targeted because he was CEO, white and straight. (@crossroads_josh/ X)

Posobiec said, “You look at some of the candidates now that are being embraced, whether it be Zohran Mamdani, in New York City or whether it be this guy, Omar Fateh, who just won the endorsement of the Democrats in the Minneapolis mayor’s race, which essentially means, you know, he’s well on his way to becoming the next mayor.”

He added, “They offer full-on free stuff. They offer, hey, we are going to go to all the white people, take away their stuff, and the rich CEOs.”

Jack Posobiec: ‘They hate straight white CEOs’

Posobiec pointed to the online memes and chatter surrounding the video. “All those CEO memes that were going around this weekend, the, you know, oh, this guy, he had an affair, Coldplay, et cetera, et cetera. Keep in mind that, once again, all those CEO memes that were running around this weekend were going viral because leftists hate CEOs. And specifically, they hate straight white CEOs,” he said.

He added, “If they were not straight, if that was not a white couple, guess what, I guarantee you you would have not seen the response that you did this weekend.”

The kiss cam scandal

The incident unfolded at a Coldplay concert in Boston, where Byron and the HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were caught on camera cuddling. Their awkward attempt to cover their faces was caught that quickly went viral online. After viewers identified them, Astronomer launched an investigation, placed both on leave, and Byron ultimately resigned. Both of them are married.

On Monday, new CEO Pete DeJoy issued a statement saying that the sudden spotlight on their small startup had been “unusual and surreal” for the team and that the company had become widely known in a way he would not have preferred.