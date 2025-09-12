Annapolis Naval Academy videos: Chaos amid active shooter alert; lockdown issued - Watch

A shooter is present at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Fox News confirmed. The academy is on lockdown after a midshipman who had been kicked out from the school, returned, armed with a weapon, the publication reported. Videos showed authorities mount a hunt for the shooter at Annapolis Naval Academy(X/@sentdefender)

“From USNA: Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available. Please avoid the area until further notice,” the city of Annapolis had said on social media.

Purported videos showed authorities mount a search for the shooter.

What video shows

The video, which is taken from above, shows four officials turn a corner. Three seem to be in military fatigues. The individuals have their guns drawn.

The rest of the video shows the officials move on the path with their guns at the ready. Fox reported that gunshots had been heard inside Bancroft Hall where the midshipmen were housed. As per the publication, an official on campus said that the shooter was knocking on doors, pretending to be a military policeman.

One person, who claimed to live close by, said on X “The Amount of cops that way were insane and it seems a few helicopters flew over.”

The US Naval Academy (USNA) is located in Annapolis, Maryland, on the Severn River near where it meets the Chesapeake Bay. The campus, also known as the "Yard," is situated in downtown Annapolis and covers about 338 acres. Its main entrance is through Gate 1, at the corner of King George Street and Randall Street, which is just a short walk from the historic Annapolis waterfront.

A social media-based breaking news handle, BP News, meanwhile, posted about a dismissed midshipman, Jackson Fleming, reported as the suspect. However, we do not have a confirmation on the suspect yet.