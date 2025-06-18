Anne Burrell death: X user recalls Food Network star's heartwarming gesture the day he got engaged, 'She offered to…'

Tributes have poured in on social media after the death of celebrity chef and host of The Food Network's ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ Anne Burrell. Many took to X to recall their sweet memories with her, with one man recounting Burrell’s heartwarming gesture upon learning that he was going to propose to his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife. Anne Burrell death: X user recalls Food Network star's heartwarming gesture the day he got engaged (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“This is so sad. The day my wife & I got engaged, we ran into Anne Burrell in Iceland,” Victor Romero wrote on X. “I told her I was going to propose to my gf. She got excited & offered to take photos. She couldn’t have been more friendly.”

“I’ll miss watching her on tv, but glad to have a fun memory with her,” Romero added.

Burrell died at the age of 55. The Food Network shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

‘She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories’

Many others remembered Burrell on social media, with chef Robert Irvine calling her a “radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered.” “From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor,”Irvine wrote.

“Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend. I’ll always remember her unwavering dedication, not just to food, but to lifting others up. She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories, whether in an amateur cook or on a charity fundraiser,” he further said, adding, “That was Anne. Uncompromising in her standards, yet tender in her mentorship.”

American comedian and television hostLoni Love described Burrell as “the same on and off camera.” “Anne Burrell's passing has left me in shock and sorrow. She was a gifted chef, and an extraordinary person. Chef Anne was the same on and off camera,” Love wrote. “She would just check on me out the blue. I will miss her tremendously. My condolences to her husband, family, & fans. Rest Chef”.

Food Network personality Aarti Sequeira wrote, “The first time I met Anne Burrell, she gave me tough love I didn’t want—but needed. She was bold, warm, and real. I still hear her in my kitchen: “Brown food tastes good!” Anne, you’ll be missed. Thank you for teaching us all.”