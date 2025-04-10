Another close call at Reagan Airport: Plane carrying lawmakers struck by aircraft| Video

A plane carrying several lawmakers was struck by another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, reportedly resulting in the two planes "clipping wings." A plane carrying lawmakers was struck by another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.(X/ Congressman Nick LaLota)

According to NBC News, the aircraft involved was American Airlines flight AA4522, operated by Republic Airways. FlightAware data shows it was scheduled to depart DCA at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport about an hour and a half later.

At least five lawmakers were on board, including New York Representative Nick LaLota and Congresswoman Grace Meng.

Sharing a photo from inside the plane, LaLota wrote, “Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng is handing out grapes!)”

There were no reports of injuries.

VIDEO -

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information