Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Another close call at Reagan Airport: Plane carrying lawmakers struck by aircraft| Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 10, 2025 11:51 PM IST

A plane carrying lawmakers was struck by another aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane involved was American Airlines flight AA4522.

A plane carrying several lawmakers was struck by another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, reportedly resulting in the two planes "clipping wings."

A plane carrying lawmakers was struck by another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.(X/ Congressman Nick LaLota)
A plane carrying lawmakers was struck by another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.(X/ Congressman Nick LaLota)

According to NBC News, the aircraft involved was American Airlines flight AA4522, operated by Republic Airways. FlightAware data shows it was scheduled to depart DCA at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport about an hour and a half later.

At least five lawmakers were on board, including New York Representative Nick LaLota and Congresswoman Grace Meng.

Sharing a photo from inside the plane, LaLota wrote, “Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng is handing out grapes!)”

There were no reports of injuries.

VIDEO -

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Another close call at Reagan Airport: Plane carrying lawmakers struck by aircraft| Video
