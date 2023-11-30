Anthony Bourdain's ‘hate’ for Henry Kissinger goes viral on social media

American chef and author Anthony Bourdain's comments expressing his ‘hate’ for former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger. As the news of Henry's death went viral, so did Anthony's video of imagining a violent encounter with the politician.

Henry, a former national security adviser, died on Wednesday at his hoe Connecticut at the age of 100. The German native had been a secretary of state under two presidents, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

As the news of his death went viral, so did Anthony's video of imagining a violent encounter with the politician.

In the video viral on X (Formerly Twitter), Anthony who died in 2018, is sitting with a group saying: "Henry Kissinger and a penguin walk into a bar. I'm not asking what you'd do, but would it displease you if I walked over and punched Henry Kissinger in the face? Would you find it entertaining? Would you have a frisson of pleasure, even? Would you feel that justice is in some small way served?"

"I f****** hate him, because in my travels I stumble across his good works everywhere I go," he added., referencing to the clandestine carpet-bombings of Cambodia and Laos that Henry ordered in 1969. Over the course of four years, the U.S. military dropped 540,000 tons of bombs on the region, leaving anywhere between 150,000 to 500,000 Cambodian civilians dead.

However, the video was just one of the many instances where the American celebrity chef had criticized the German diplomat.

In A Cook's Tour, his 2001 book, Anthony wrote, "Once you've been to Cambodia, you'll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands. You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking.

"Witness what Henry did in Cambodia—the fruits of his genius for statesmanship—and you will never understand why he's not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to Milošević."

He stood his ground again in 2018, sharing the passage on X and writing, "Frequently, I've come to regret things I've said. This, from 2001, is not one of those times."

Additionally, the Cambodia has been trending on X, where people are recalling Henry's shameful decision of the bombings.