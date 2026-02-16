Anthropic's AI safeguards row: Pentagon could cut ties with firm over dispute, report says

The Pentagon and the San Francisco-based Artificial Intelligence firm Anthropic are locked in a dispute over the agency's use of the latter's flagship AI model, Claude. The dispute, which concerns Anthropic's refusal to let the agency use Claude with no security restriction for "all lawful purposes," escalated as a Pentagon official said that the agency could sever its ties with the company and declare it a "supply chain risk" over the dispute. Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic in Bengaluru, India, on Monday, Feb. 16. (Bloomberg)

A Pentagon official, speaking anonymously to Axios, revealed that the agency could cut ties and declare the company a supply "chain risk," which effectively means any company doing business with the Pentagon cannot have any business ties with Anthropic.

"It will be an enormous pain in the ass to disentangle, and we are going to make sure they pay a price for forcing our hand like this," the official said to Axios, adding that the Pentagon is "close" to cutting ties with Anthropic.

However, the decision has logistical problems as Claude is the only AI model currently used in the military's classified system and has been widely praised for its effectiveness. Replacing it with another would require the Pentagon to forge new contracts with models that can be as efficient as Claude.

But, effectiveness seems to be a bigger issue in this regard, as other competing AI models, such as xAI, OpenAI and Google have already agreed to remove the safety measures but are still not used in the military.

How Could Pentagon Severing Ties Impacts Anthropic The impact of the potential severance itself would only affect Anthropic marginally. Axios reports that the deal in question is worth around $200 million in revenues annually, which is almost insignificant compared to it's $14 billion in annual revenues. However, declaring it a "supply chain risk" could have an impact on the firm as it would lead to other companies canceling their ties with Anthropic.

On top of that, Department of War officials are showing no signs of budging, even though Anthropic is keen to indicate that talks are going in a productive direction.

"The Department of War's relationship with Anthropic is being reviewed," a Department of War spokesperson said. "Our nation requires that our partners be willing to help our warfighters win in any fight. Ultimately, this is about our troops and the safety of the American people."

This story is being updated.