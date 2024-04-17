Anti-Israel protester arrested for ‘ceasefire’ graffiti, says he didn't know vandalism was illegal

Kyle Turner, an anti-Israel protester and a freelancer at New York Times, was arrested for vandalism. Turner, 30, spent a night in jail for scrawling graffiti that said “ceasefire/free Palestine” in a Park Slope subway station. On Friday, he took to social media to share details about his “stupid” run-in with the cops, saying that he didn't know graffiti was illegal. Image used for representational purposes only

“I spent last night in jail because i wrote “ceasefire/free Palestine” in the 7th Ave F/G subway in Park Slope at 2am. I did not resist arrest. (Lesbian presenting cop had trouble cuffing me and tried to throw me around.) it was so stupid,” Turner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

NYT contributor complains about his arrest, says he didn't know graffiti was illegal

After confessing to vandalism, Turner continued to provide further details, saying, “It was four and a half hours of cops milling about doing paperwork.” Turner, who authored an article titled Is There a Place for Torture Porn in 2017?, per New York Post, called his arrest “a waste of time and resources.” Turner boldly claimed that he “sincerely didn't know graffiti in the subway was an arrestable offense.”

Turner also revealed that one of the cops who asked the other “Lesbian presenting” officer to let him go was a Muslim. “One of the cops turned out to be Muslim and revealed that he tried to ask his partner if he could let me off with a warning, bc he prays at his mosque every day for the people who are starving. But she said i needed to be arrested,” he wrote.

Speaking about the Muslim cop, Turner claimed that “he hated his job, doing all the paperwork & being up late (he apparently was a rookie), and that his electrical engineering degree was useless in the states and the NYPD was the only place to give someone with min experience a job. which is f**ked up on multiple levels.”

He continued, “I know i don’t have the worst of how people are treated by the NYPD, but it’s just stunning 1) how rough they’ll get over nothing and 2) that they will use all these time and resources and labor over a Sharpie,” adding, “I’m totally okay, btw. Just annoyed and tired (they finally let me go at 6:30). And so mad at the structures and institutions in our society teehee.”