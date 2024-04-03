 Ludhiana principal takes back plaint after parents agree to pay damages: Vandalism by students - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana principal takes back plaint after parents agree to pay damages: Vandalism by students

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Apr 04, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Principal of School of Eminence withdraws complaint on students for vandalism after parents agree to pay fine of ₹5,000 each and students apologize in assembly.

A day after lodging complaint on the students for vandalism, a School of Eminence principal on Wednesday took back the complaint after talking with their parents.

The parents and they have accepted to submit a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 each. (HT File Photo)
The parents and they have accepted to submit a fine of 5,000 each. (HT File Photo)

“I have met the parents and they have accepted to submit a fine of 5,000 each. The students would also apologise in the school assembly,” said Kuldeep Singh Saini, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar.

On Tuesday, Saini lodged a complaint against eight of his students for damaging blackboards, desks, lights and fans, which he claimed were worth 40,000. Saini said, “The incident took place on February 12. The vandalism was caught in a video.” I had asked the students to submit compensation for the loss, while some of the parents were ready to cooperate, others were not accepting it,” he added.

Thus, Saini approached Kochar Nagar police station and registered a formal complaint.

District education officer, Harjinder Singh, had condemned the principal going to police against his own students.

