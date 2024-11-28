Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NYPD makes mass arrests: Watch

Mass arrests were made at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at New York City when anti-Israel protesters blocked the procession and allegedly tried to ruin the celebration. Protesters were seen entering the parade route at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue and stopping the Ronald McDonald balloon in its tracks. This prompted loud boos from parade-goers who screamed at the group of about 20 people to move. Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NYPD makes mass arrests (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)(REUTERS)

Protesters were photographed sitting in the parade path, some carrying a banner reading, “Don’t celebrate genocide!”

The group shouted “Free, free Palestine!” NYPD officers soon intervened and tacked members of the group to the ground, and placed them in handcuffs. Unruly protesters were pulled away and flipped over onto their stomachs to be handcuffed. Others were seen standing up, walking with cops away from the parade.

Many in the crowd were heard yelling “USA! USA! USA!” as cops took away the protesters. After a while, the parade started to move again. The balloon line leader was heard telling the audience, “Ronald McDonald, everybody!”

Previously, Mayor Eric Adams had warned protesters not to repeat last year’s actions, when many people had glued their hands to the parade route. “I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” Adams said ahead of the parade.

‘Send them to jail’

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Take a look:

X users condemned the protesters in the comment section of the above video. One user wrote, “They have no respect for others, the law or the values we hold.” “Send them to jail and throw away the keys,” one user wrote, while another commented, “They don’t want anyone doing anything fun or normal, they disrupt any sign of culture then say we have no culture”. Another said, “They ruin everything.”

“You have to be this miserable to ruin a thanksgiving day ! Wow!” one user commented. Another wrote, “They should be in jail disabling any further attempt to disrupt .. disgraceful group of beings ..” “Great work NYPD!” one user said.