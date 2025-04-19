Anti-Trump protest locations: Where is the ‘Day of Action’ rally happening in your city?

Anti-Trump protests, organized by the grassroots group 50501, will take place across all 50 U.S. states this Saturday. More than 600 rallies—collectively called the Day of Action—are planned in opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies and the Project 2025 agenda. The group’s name, 50501, stands for "50 protests, 50 states, one day." People take part in the nationwide anti-Trump “Hands Off” protest in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., April 5, 2025. REUTERS/ Megan Varner(REUTERS)

50501 previously made headlines with the No Kings Day protests on February 17 and the global Hands Off demonstrations held on April 5, both part of the broader 50501 Movement.

As the ‘Day of Action’ approaches, here's a state-by-state list of events, including times and location:

Montgomery, Alabama: 10 a.m. at 105 South Court St.

Fairbanks, Alaska: 11.30 a.m. at 800 Cushman St.

Tucson, Arizona: 8.45 a.m. at 900 S Randolph Way

Little Rock, Arkansas: 11 a.m. at 500 Woodlane St.

Eureka, California: noon at 825 5th St.

Denver Colorado: noon at 200 E. Colfax Ave.

New London, Connecticut: 10 a.m. at 70 Huntington St.

Miami, Florida: 10 a.m. at 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Atlanta, Georgia: noon at 10th St. 10th St. Rainbow Crosswalks

Maui, Hawaii: 4 p.m. at 310 W Ka'ahumanu Ave.

Twin Falls, Idaho: noon at 1159 Addison Ave. East

Wichita, Kansas: noon at 100 N. Broadway

Lexington, Kentucky: 2 p.m. at 120 North Limestone

Idaho Falls, Idaho: 4 p.m. at 755 Memorial Drive

Quincy, Illinois: 10 a.m. at 202 N 5th St.

Nashville, Indiana: 11 a.m. at 20 E. Main St.

Le Mars, Iowa: 2 p.m. at 215 Fourth Ave. SE

Boothbay, Maine: noon at 1 Common Drive

Boston, Massachusetts: noon at 24 Beacon St.

La Plata, Maryland: 10 a.m. at 200 Charles St.

Detroit, Michigan: noon. at Hart Plaza

St. Cloud, Minnesota: noon at 1300 W. Saint Germain St.

Kansas City, Missouri: 11 a.m. at W. 47th St. and Mill Creek Parkway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi: noon at 399 W. Pine St.

Great Falls, Montana: noon at 125 Central Ave. W.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 p.m. at 100 Plaza Park

Keene, New Hampshire: noon at Central Square

Lawrence Township, New Jersey: noon at 100 Dave Nevius Way

Truth or Consequences, New Mexico: 11 a.m. at 151 E. Riverside Drive

Potsdam, New York: 11 a.m. at Main Street near Ives Park

Rutherford County, North Carolina: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Church and Main Street

Cleveland, Ohio: 4 p.m. at Cleveland Square

Tulsa, Oklahoma: 3 p.m at 7021 S. Memorial Drive

Corvallis, Oregon: noon at 120 NW 4th St.

Easton, Pennsylvania: 10.30 a.m. at 2151 Emrick Blvd.

Providence, Rhode Island: 10 a.m. at 82 Smith St.

Charleston, South Carolina: 9.30 a.m. at 180 Lockwood Drive

Pierre, South Dakota: 1 p.m. at 500 E. Capitol Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee: noon at 2500 W. End Ave.

Galveston, Texas: 10 a.m. at 2228 28th St.

Park City, Utah: noon at Sullivan Road

Rockingham, Vermont: noon at 2 Church St.

Woodstock, Virginia: 9 a.m. at West Reservoir Road

Spokane, Washington: 11 a.m. at 1208 E. Mission Ave.

Washington D.C.: noon at 34th St NW and Massachusetts Ave. NW

Lewisburg, West Virginia: 12.30 p.m. at West Washington Street

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin: 11 a.m. at S. Neenah Ave.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: noon at 200 W. 24th St.