Antonio Brown shooting case update: Ex-Bucs star extradited, arrested. Charges explained

Antonio Brown has been extradited from Dubai to the United States and has been arrested in the Miami shooting case he is accused in, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday. Police spokesperson Mike Vega confirmed the former Tampa Bay star's apprehension. Antonio Brown faces arrest in Miami-Dade for attempted murder involving a firearm(AP)

“Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the US. No date has been set for his transfer to Miami-Dade County,” Vega said, according to NBC News.

What are the charges Antonio Brown is facing?

Brown was wanted, for months, in connection to a shooting on May 16 outside an amateur boxing event in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. Videos from the scene showed the former NFL player allegedly involved in a fight when multiple gunshots rang out.

Antonio Brown was briefly detained back then. He was ultimately released, and no charges were initially filed. In June, a warrant was issued for him and the ex-WR was given the opportunity to turn himself in for a $10,000 bond, including house arrest, but he failed to do so.

His trial, as per the report, is set to begin soon. He could face a murder charge.

Just last week, the 37-year-old shared a sponsored video promoting the online betting site BC Game with his 15 million Instagram followers. In the clip, Brown was seen driving a black Lamborghini at an undisclosed location, flashing a carefree attitude.

“Locked in, living good, and VIP energy hits different,” he captioned the post, adding a diamond emoji and a note of gratitude: “Appreciate the love!”

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions, including one pointed comment referencing his legal troubles. “On the run is crazy lmaooooo,” a user wrote, seemingly acknowledging Brown’s fugitive status.

Once one of the NFL’s most electrifying wide receivers, Brown spent parts of 12 seasons in the league, most notably with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017, and in touchdown catches in 2018.

Brown later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching a touchdown in the 2021 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, which capped the pandemic-shortened season.

But his career unraveled less than a year later in a now-infamous incident — when he abruptly removed his jersey midgame and jogged off the field at MetLife Stadium following a dispute with then-coach Bruce Arians.