AP Weekend News Lookahead - December 28-30

-POLL-NEW-YEAR’S — — How are Americans ringing in the new year? A new -NORC poll shows how Americans are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and what kinds of resolutions they’ll be making. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 8 a.m.

YE-ABORTION-US — A look at abortion landscape in 2024, including the number of abortions and use of abortion pills, distance traveled to get care and voter sentiment expressed Nov. 5. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 9 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KURSK-OPERATION — Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied by daily combat losses and demoralized by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk. Some want to stay in the region at all costs. Others question why they went in the first place. Battles are so intense that commanders are unable to evacuate their dead. Lags in communication and poorly timed operations have cost lives and commanders say they have little way to counterattack. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos by 12:30 a.m.

RUSSIA-PUTIN'S-YEAR — The year 2024 saw President Vladimir Putin further cement his power as he sought to counter Russia’s isolation over the war in Ukraine. He won a fifth term that will keep him in office until 2030 following an election with only token opposition. He tightened a political crackdown on Russian society, and his top opponent, Alexei Navalny, died in prison under still unknown circumstances. But gunmen massacred scores of people in a Moscow concert hall and a bomb killed a top general in attacks that underscored security flaws. UPCOMING: 1,070 words, photos by 12:30 a.m.

BOLIVIA-MORALES'-COMEBACK — Bolivia will elect a new president in August and already, a fight is looming between two adversaries, the country’s former leader Evo Morales and his onetime ally turned rival, President Luis Arce. The fight is over which one of them will lead their long-dominant leftist bloc into the election. The 65-year-old former president faces possible arrest and is still reeling from an alleged assassination attempt. Morales has not set foot beyond his political stronghold in the coca-growing Chapare region, where he has been holed up for months. SENT: 1,230 words, photos by 12:30 a.m.

NON-CITIZEN-VOTING-KANSAS — Republicans made voting by noncitizens a centerpiece of their 2024 campaign messaging and plan to push legislation in the new Congress for voters to require proof of U.S. citizenship. Yet there’s one place with a GOP-supermajority where linking voting to citizenship appears to be a non-starter: Kansas. The state imposed a proof-of-citizenship requirement over a decade ago that grew into one of the biggest political fiascos in the state in recent memory. UPCOMING: 1,260 words, photos by 9 a.m.

ELECTIONS-2024-THE-WORLD-VOTES — Some 70 countries that are home to half the world’s population held elections this year, and voters’ message was often: “You’re fired.” From India and the United States to Japan, France and Britain, voters tired of economic disruption and global instability rejected sitting governments. UPCOMING: 1,260 words, photos by 8 a.m.

DEMOCRACY-BRIDGING-THE-G — In a deeply partisan Congress, one group of lawmakers with a shared background is working in a bipartisan way to try to pass important issues. The caucus of military veterans might be one of the few places where members of both major parties feel they can build relationships and work together. It’s one small sign of attempts to bridge a national political divide that, to some, seems to be growing wider by the day. UPCOMING: 1,030 words, photos by 9 a.m.

