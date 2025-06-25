Apple iCloud mail down: Users report widespread outage and server issues

Apple’s iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States, with users reporting issues accessing email. Outage reports on DownDetector peaked at 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Apple’s iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage.(UnSplash)

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

“Is Apple iCloud mail down? Error message: There was a problem opening iCloud Mail,” one person wrote.

Another added, “No iCloud mail has been coming through for the last hour.”

A third person wrote, “No way iCloud down the moment I need it.”

Another user expressed, “Okay…either my connection is bad or my iCloud is breaking. I gotta do a lot of transfer to my Dropbox. Cuz this is getting annoying.”

Another user wrote, “Haven't seen anyone talking about this, but iCloud seems to be pretty much completely down right now...”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information