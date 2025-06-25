Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Apple iCloud mail down: Users report widespread outage and server issues

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 25, 2025 01:11 AM IST

Apple's iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States. Users are reporting issues accessing email.

Apple’s iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States, with users reporting issues accessing email. Outage reports on DownDetector peaked at 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Apple’s iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage.(UnSplash)
Apple’s iCloud Mail service is experiencing a widespread outage.(UnSplash)

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

“Is Apple iCloud mail down? Error message: There was a problem opening iCloud Mail,” one person wrote.

Another added, “No iCloud mail has been coming through for the last hour.”

A third person wrote, “No way iCloud down the moment I need it.”

Another user expressed, “Okay…either my connection is bad or my iCloud is breaking. I gotta do a lot of transfer to my Dropbox. Cuz this is getting annoying.”

Another user wrote, “Haven't seen anyone talking about this, but iCloud seems to be pretty much completely down right now...”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
