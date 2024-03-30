 April 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Final action dates for employment-based green cards move up - Hindustan Times
April 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Final action dates for employment-based green cards move up

ByAshima Grover
Mar 30, 2024 02:19 AM IST

The 2024 April US Visa Bulletin shows advancement in final action dates across several employment-based categories.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed the April 2024 Visa Bulletin earlier in March. With the month coming to a close, it's time to glance over the chart for the next one. Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. Per-country priority date cutoffs were outlined in the bulletin.

Dates for several employment-based categories move up in the April Visa Bulletin.
Dates for several employment-based categories move up in the April Visa Bulletin.

The EB-1 cutoff date for China has moved up six weeks, whereas it has advanced five months for India. EB-2 cutoffs for Mexico and the Philippines will move up nearly two months. China EB-2 applicants' date has advanced a month, and India EB-2 applicants who have yet to file the I-485 application will have to wait six more weeks. Final Action Dates for the family-based Green Card applications have witnessed some changes, too. These dates reflect the waiting window before your application is approved, granting you permanent residency. They depend on one's visa type and country.

Additionally, the April US Visa Bulletin has noted little to no movement for employment-based categories in the coming months as final action dates for several categories moved up in the latest update. Another reminder revealed how the actual final action dates are subject to fluctuation, varying according to applicant demand and other variables.

Key Reminders of April 2024 US Visa Bulletin

Foreign nationals filing for EB application in the upcoming month should have a priority date before the one listed under the country-specific preference category.

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:

Family-Sponsored preferences:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

  • F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
  • F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-SponsoredIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1February 8, 2015February 8, 2015May 1, 2001March 1, 2012
F2ASeptember 8, 2020September 8, 2020August 15, 2020September 8, 2020
F2BNovember 22, 2015November 22, 2015October 22, 2003October 22, 2011
F3October 1, 2009October 1, 2009September 8, 1998June 8, 2002
F4December 15, 2005June 8, 2007October 15, 2000June 15, 2003

C: current - numbers authorised for issuance to all qualified applicants.

U: unauthorised 

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-sponsoredIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2ASeptember 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017August 1, 2004October 1, 2013
F3March 1, 2010March 1, 2010June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4April 8, 2006March 1, 2008April 15, 2001April 22, 2005

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Marked Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide emplyment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. Remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level

Final Action Dates

Employment-basedIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stMarch 1, 2021September 1, 2022CC
2ndApril 15, 2012February 1, 2020January 15, 2023January 15, 2023
3rdAugust 15, 2012September 1, 2020November 22, 2022November 22, 2022
Other WorkersAugust 15, 2012January 1, 2017October 8, 2020May 1, 2020
4thNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersUUUU
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Dates for Filing

Employment-
based

IndiaChina - mainlandMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 1, 2021January 1, 2023CC
2ndMay 15, 2012June 1, 2020February 15, 2023February 15, 2023
3rdSeptember 15, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersSeptember 15, 2012June 1, 2017December 15, 2020May 15, 2020
4thDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)		April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CC
5th Set Aside:
(Rural - 20%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
(High Unemployment - 10%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
(Infrastructure - 2%)		CCCC
