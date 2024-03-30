April 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Final action dates for employment-based green cards move up

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed the April 2024 Visa Bulletin earlier in March. With the month coming to a close, it's time to glance over the chart for the next one. Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. Per-country priority date cutoffs were outlined in the bulletin. Dates for several employment-based categories move up in the April Visa Bulletin.

The EB-1 cutoff date for China has moved up six weeks, whereas it has advanced five months for India. EB-2 cutoffs for Mexico and the Philippines will move up nearly two months. China EB-2 applicants' date has advanced a month, and India EB-2 applicants who have yet to file the I-485 application will have to wait six more weeks. Final Action Dates for the family-based Green Card applications have witnessed some changes, too. These dates reflect the waiting window before your application is approved, granting you permanent residency. They depend on one's visa type and country.

Additionally, the April US Visa Bulletin has noted little to no movement for employment-based categories in the coming months as final action dates for several categories moved up in the latest update. Another reminder revealed how the actual final action dates are subject to fluctuation, varying according to applicant demand and other variables.

Key Reminders of April 2024 US Visa Bulletin

Foreign nationals filing for EB application in the upcoming month should have a priority date before the one listed under the country-specific preference category.

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:

Family-Sponsored preferences:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-Sponsored India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 February 8, 2015 February 8, 2015 May 1, 2001 March 1, 2012 F2A September 8, 2020 September 8, 2020 August 15, 2020 September 8, 2020 F2B November 22, 2015 November 22, 2015 October 22, 2003 October 22, 2011 F3 October 1, 2009 October 1, 2009 September 8, 1998 June 8, 2002 F4 December 15, 2005 June 8, 2007 October 15, 2000 June 15, 2003 C: current - numbers authorised for issuance to all qualified applicants. U: unauthorised

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-sponsored India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 September 1, 2017 September 1, 2017 April 1, 2005 April 22, 2015 F2A September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 F2B January 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 August 1, 2004 October 1, 2013 F3 March 1, 2010 March 1, 2010 June 15, 2001 November 8, 2003 F4 April 8, 2006 March 1, 2008 April 15, 2001 April 22, 2005

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Marked Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide emplyment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. Remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level

Final Action Dates

Employment-based India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st March 1, 2021 September 1, 2022 C C 2nd April 15, 2012 February 1, 2020 January 15, 2023 January 15, 2023 3rd August 15, 2012 September 1, 2020 November 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 Other Workers August 15, 2012 January 1, 2017 October 8, 2020 May 1, 2020 4th November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 Certain Religious Workers U U U U 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) December 1, 2020 December 15, 2015 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural (20%) C C C C 5th Set High Unemployment (10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%) C C C C

Dates for Filing