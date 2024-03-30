April 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Final action dates for employment-based green cards move up
The 2024 April US Visa Bulletin shows advancement in final action dates across several employment-based categories.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed the April 2024 Visa Bulletin earlier in March. With the month coming to a close, it's time to glance over the chart for the next one. Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. Per-country priority date cutoffs were outlined in the bulletin.
The EB-1 cutoff date for China has moved up six weeks, whereas it has advanced five months for India. EB-2 cutoffs for Mexico and the Philippines will move up nearly two months. China EB-2 applicants' date has advanced a month, and India EB-2 applicants who have yet to file the I-485 application will have to wait six more weeks. Final Action Dates for the family-based Green Card applications have witnessed some changes, too. These dates reflect the waiting window before your application is approved, granting you permanent residency. They depend on one's visa type and country.
Additionally, the April US Visa Bulletin has noted little to no movement for employment-based categories in the coming months as final action dates for several categories moved up in the latest update. Another reminder revealed how the actual final action dates are subject to fluctuation, varying according to applicant demand and other variables.
Key Reminders of April 2024 US Visa Bulletin
Foreign nationals filing for EB application in the upcoming month should have a priority date before the one listed under the country-specific preference category.
Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:
Family-Sponsored preferences:
F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents
- F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
- F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference
F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.
F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
|Family-Sponsored
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|February 8, 2015
|February 8, 2015
|May 1, 2001
|March 1, 2012
|F2A
|September 8, 2020
|September 8, 2020
|August 15, 2020
|September 8, 2020
|F2B
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2015
|October 22, 2003
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|October 1, 2009
|October 1, 2009
|September 8, 1998
|June 8, 2002
|F4
|December 15, 2005
|June 8, 2007
|October 15, 2000
|June 15, 2003
C: current - numbers authorised for issuance to all qualified applicants.
U: unauthorised
Dates for filing visa applications:
|Family-sponsored
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|April 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|August 1, 2004
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|March 1, 2010
|March 1, 2010
|June 15, 2001
|November 8, 2003
|F4
|April 8, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 15, 2001
|April 22, 2005
Employment-Based preferences
1st: Marked Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide emplyment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.
3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. Remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.
5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level
Final Action Dates
|Employment-based
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|March 1, 2021
|September 1, 2022
|C
|C
|2nd
|April 15, 2012
|February 1, 2020
|January 15, 2023
|January 15, 2023
|3rd
|August 15, 2012
|September 1, 2020
|November 22, 2022
|November 22, 2022
|Other Workers
|August 15, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|4th
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|Certain Religious Workers
|U
|U
|U
|U
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|December 1, 2020
|December 15, 2015
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
Dates for Filing
Employment-
|India
|China - mainland
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|April 1, 2021
|January 1, 2023
|C
|C
|2nd
|May 15, 2012
|June 1, 2020
|February 15, 2023
|February 15, 2023
|3rd
|September 15, 2012
|July 1, 2021
|February 1, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|September 15, 2012
|June 1, 2017
|December 15, 2020
|May 15, 2020
|4th
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|Certain Religious Workers
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|January 1, 2017
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Rural - 20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(High Unemployment - 10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Infrastructure - 2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C