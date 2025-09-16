Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar: Here's a look at 57 members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Leaders from across the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Doha this week to address Israel’s attack on Qatar. During the summit, member nations denounced the September 9, 2025, attack as a grave violation of sovereignty, international law, and regional peace, as per Qatar News Agency. Meet the 57 Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(X/@OIC_OCI)

During the summit, the member nations reaffirmed solidarity with Qatar and condemned Israeli aggression and threats, per the outlet. They called for accountability, sanctions, and suspension of Israel’s United Nations membership. The leaders urged international action to halt Israeli violations, including settlement expansion and humanitarian abuse in Gaza.

While much of the focus was on solidarity and condemnation, the summit also renewed global attention on the OIC, the world’s second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN.

Origins of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

The OIC was founded in September 1969 in Morocco’s Rabat after an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Its goal was to safeguard Islamic holy sites, coordinate political and economic positions, and promote solidarity among Muslim-majority nations, Al Jazeera reported.

Initially, it began with 30 states but has expanded over the decades to 57 members. Today, the organization represents over 2.1 billion people, roughly 26 per cent of the world’s population, and contributes about eight per cent of global GDP, per the outlet.

Membership criteria for OIC

Membership rules have evolved with time. While the original charter allowed any Muslim state to join with the two-thirds approval of existing members, this made space for countries with significant Muslim minorities. This is why non-majority Muslim nations like Guyana, Suriname, Uganda, and Mozambique are part of the bloc.

However, since a revision in 2008, the criteria have been revised. Now, a country must be a United Nations member (with Palestine as an exception), have a Muslim-majority population, abide by the charter, and secure consensus approval from all current members, the Al Jazeera report added.

Geographic spread

The OIC has a distinct diplomatic presence in international affairs because it is a four-continent organization.

Asia comprises Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, and Sudan are among the continent's member states.

Europe: The only European country is Albania.

Americas: Guyana and Suriname are included despite small Muslim communities.

Full list of 57 members of OIC

The 57 members of OIC are: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

A unified voice on Palestine

The OIC has taken a strong stance on Palestine since its founding, regularly denouncing Israeli military operations and occupation. To address the crises in Gaza, the West Bank, Iran, Lebanon, and Qatar, the bloc has called emergency meetings in Riyadh, Jeddah, Istanbul, and now Doha over the last three years.

Leaders reiterated their opposition to Israeli threats and attacks at the most recent summit, highlighting the need for international accountability and increased backing for Palestinian statehood.

FAQs

Q1: When was the OIC formed?

The OIC was founded in 1969 in Rabat, Morocco, after an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Q2: How many countries are in the OIC?

The OIC has 57 member states spread across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Q3: Which is the only European country in the OIC?

Albania is the sole European member.

Q4: Do all OIC countries have Muslim-majority populations?

Not all. Countries like Guyana, Suriname, and Uganda have significant Muslim minorities but are still members.

Q5: What role does the OIC play internationally?

The OIC represents Muslim-majority nations in global diplomacy, advocates for Palestinian rights, and works on economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among its members.