‘Arc de Trump’ plan exposed? Cameraman zooms in on printout in POTUS' hand in viral video | Watch

In his first public appearance after hospitalization rumors surfaced, Trump appeared to unknowingly expose his plans to erect his own landmarks in D.C. The cameraman, standing behind Trump, zoomed in on the printout Trump had in his hand, which appeared to be a design for "Arc de Trump”. A Secret Service member, dressed as the Easter Bunny, is seen awkwardly facing the camera as the photographer zoomed in on the image, the Irish Star reported.

A PBS cameraman has captured a printout of what appeared to be President Donald Trump's "Arc de Trump" vision for Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C. A video has surfaced on social media, where the cameraman zooms in on the printout in Trump’s hand.

What is "Arc de Trump”? "Arc de Trump,” which would be located across the historical Lincoln Memorial, is aimed at commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. During a White House dinner last October, plans for the structure were unveiled, with Trump saying he wanted it to resemble the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France and welcome visitors into America's capital from Arlington National Cemetery as they cross the Memorial Bridge.

Read More | Trump's White House ballroom: Who will pay for the $250M project and what will they get in return?

"Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed be here. We have versions of it… This is a mock-up," Trump told donors at the time, adding that there were three versions of the arch – one small, one medium, and one large.

Trump stressed that he would prefer the largest.

Trump, in his second term, has worked to include his name in new a few major items or structures in the US, from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the one dollar bill to the Palm Beach International Airport.

Read More | Trump's ballroom project: Demolition of White House's East Wing facade begins | See photos

Meanwhile, the construction of a White House ballroom has been halted for now. A federal judge on March 31 ordered the Trump administration to suspend its construction of the $400 million ballroom, which was being built after demolishing the East Wing of the White House.