ARC Raiders down: How to fix ARAU0297 error amid massive outage today? Step-by-step guide

Thousands of users across the US complained about ARC Raiders being down on Wednesday. Other games, including Fortnite, Among Us, and Rocket League, were down too. Arc Raiders was down for thousands of users on Wednesday(X)

After claims about an AWS outage, the company said: “No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard.”

Social media users posted about seeing an ARAU0297 error on Arc Raiders. The ARAU0297 message typically appears as “Online services are currently unavailable” or “Online connection error,” preventing players from accessing matchmaking or even reaching the main menu. The issue likely stems from authentication and network communication problems that have affected users across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Fixes on PC (Steam / Epic)

On Windows, ARAU0297 is most often tied to IP/DNS issues or inaccurate system time. Try the steps below in order and test the game after each one.

1) Verify your internet connection

Close ARC Raiders, run another online service or game, and confirm your connection is stable. If you’re on Wi-Fi, switch to Ethernet or move closer to the router to minimize packet loss during login.

2) Reboot networking gear to refresh your public IP

Power off your modem and router for several minutes, then reconnect and retry. Players behind CGNAT sometimes need their ISP to issue a new public IP or replace routing hardware, especially if The Finals fails to log in on the same network.

3) Complete Embark account linking outside the client

Sign in to your Embark profile in a browser and ensure it’s correctly linked to your platform account. If it wasn’t finished, complete the process, then relaunch the game.

4) Repair EAC and validate game files

Verify the installation through your launcher and run the Easy Anti-Cheat starter once with administrator privileges before launching the game again.

Fixes on PlayStation 5

The error often follows a disconnect or failed matchmaking attempt.

Restart both the console and router.

Re-sync or toggle automatic date, time, and DST settings—many players report instant success after correcting clock discrepancies.

If the game was newly purchased, restore licenses through the PS5 account settings.

Clearing cache and rebuilding the database from Safe Mode can also help when combined with a router reboot.

Fixes on Xbox Series X|S

Reboot the console and network equipment, then try cloud streaming as a comparison test.

Toggle automatic time, adjust the time zone, and reboot—minor clock drift has caused repeated login failures for some users.

Temporarily switching console region has resolved persistent loops in rare cases.

Check NAT status and speak with your ISP about CGNAT, IPv6, or replacing faulty router hardware if the problem persists.