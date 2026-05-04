Arcadia Lake shooting update: Videos show panic in Edmond as shots reported; witnesses say ‘multiple men with rifles’

Update (12:50 a.m. EDT): At least 10 people have been taken to hospital following a shooting at a party near Arcadia Lake outside Oklahoma City, police said.

Shooting near Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma.(Unsplash)

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Edmond Police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. on Sunday near Arcadia Lake, where a group of young people had gathered.

Ward said at least 10 victims were transported to hospitals, while others may have sought treatment on their own. She added that the injured were in “various conditions.”

As of now, no suspects are currently in custody.

Arcadia Lake is located about 13 miles (21 km) north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond, a city of roughly 100,000 residents. The lake is a popular recreational area known for picnicking, camping, fishing, and water sports.

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{{^usCountry}} Initial report: A massive police presence was reported near Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday following unconfirmed reports of shots fired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial report: A massive police presence was reported near Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday following unconfirmed reports of shots fired. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to KFOR, the calls may have originated from the Caddo Pavilion area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to KFOR, the calls may have originated from the Caddo Pavilion area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be between five and nine victims; however, HT.com has not independently verified this information, and authorities have not confirmed these figures so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be between five and nine victims; however, HT.com has not independently verified this information, and authorities have not confirmed these figures so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos shared on social media by witnesses show a heavy police response and scenes of chaos following the reported gunfire.

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Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to describe the situation and the scale of the emergency response.

One witness wrote, "Everyone check on your people there was a mass shooting at arcadia lake."

Another added, "Does anybody know what’s going on out by Lake Arcadia? No exaggeration, we have had probably 30 police cars fly by our house along with multiple fire engines and ambulances. We have no idea what’s happening."

A third person reported, "Mass shooting right now at Lake Arcadia. Anyone know what's going on? 50 police cars right be."

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A local resident added, “Friend was fishing at Arcadia said he heard like 30 gun shots."

Another wrote, "Just got out of there. Crazy. Multiple men with rifles."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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