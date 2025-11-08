Are Americans getting stimulus checks in November? Updates on IRS refunds, ANCHOR payments and inflation relief checks

Will Americans receive another round of stimulus or rebate checks this year? That is the major question circulating online. Some of the US residents are receiving payments tied to ANCHOR property relief, inflation rebates, or tax refunds, while others are waiting to see whether the federal government will approve any broad stimulus-like payout in 2025. Online claims suggesting new federal payments of $1,390, $1,702, or $2,000 have circulated in recent weeks. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

Are the online claims true?

Online claims suggesting new federal payments of $1,390, $1,702, or $2,000 have circulated in recent weeks. However, there has been no official announcement from Congress or the IRS supporting those figures.

The agency has also warned about text scams and impersonators asking for personal or bank details in the name of “fast stimulus approval,” The Asbury Park Press reported.

Stimulus vs. Rebate proposals

There is a proposal called the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, backed by Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. The plan suggests payments between $600 and $2,400 to qualifying taxpayers. However, the bill has not moved through Congress, so no checks are being issued as a result of it at this time.

Inflation relief and ANCHOR payments

Several states issued inflation relief checks to offset higher living costs. New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado distributed one-time payments with amount and eligibility varying by income.

In New Jersey, ANCHOR property tax relief has continued this year. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, benefits may be up to $1,750 for eligible homeowners of 65 or above, and lower amounts for younger homeowners and renters. The application deadline was October 31.

Checking federal and state tax refund status

Refund timelines vary. If a federal return was filed electronically with direct deposit, the IRS estimates about 21 days for processing.

In the absence of banking information, paper checks may take six to eight weeks. The “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website updates refund status once each day. The phone line 800-829-1954 is also available.

Most states have separate refund tracking portals. Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey provide online lookup tools through their tax department websites.

Also Read: IRS direct deposit relief payment in November? Here's what we know

Has a fourth federal stimulus been approved?

No. The first, second, and third COVID-era stimulus payments are already closed for claims. The deadline to file for the final $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit for 2021 was April 15, 2025. Unclaimed funds now revert to the US Treasury, with no appeals available.

Some payments are still moving. But they are state rebates or tax refunds, not new federal stimulus checks. Any updates on national rebate plans would have to come directly from Congress or the IRS.

Also Read: SNAP benefits: November payments remain uncertain as US government shutdown continues

FAQs

Are we getting a federal stimulus check in November?

No. There is no new federal stimulus payment approved at this time.

What is the American Worker Rebate Act?

It is a proposal to send $600–$2,400 to eligible families, but it has not been passed yet.

Are any states sending payments right now?

Yes. Some states are issuing inflation relief rebates and ANCHOR property tax checks, depending on residency and income.