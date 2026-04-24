Argument between two groups sparked Mall of Louisiana mass shooting; police give major update

At least 10 people were injured after a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, with police saying the incident began after an argument between two groups.

Police said they received reports of gunfire at around 1:22 pm local time in the courtyard food area.(Screenshot from video by Resist Wire)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shooting followed a dispute inside the mall’s food court, with authorities confirming that a search is underway for at least one suspect.

Police added that there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr said surveillance footage indicates the violence was not random.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” Morse said, adding, “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people that were in the area that might have also caught some rounds."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Morse Jr said the police received reports of gunfire at around 1:22 pm local time and responded with a “massive law enforcement and medical response,” involving multiple agencies including the sheriff’s office, state police and the FBI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morse Jr said the police received reports of gunfire at around 1:22 pm local time and responded with a “massive law enforcement and medical response,” involving multiple agencies including the sheriff’s office, state police and the FBI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said officers secured the scene quickly and began treating victims before emergency medical services transported them to hospitals within minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said officers secured the scene quickly and began treating victims before emergency medical services transported them to hospitals within minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Louisiana mass shooting: Why Shreveport suspect fatally shot 8 children, others? Police share update Victims include bystanders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Louisiana mass shooting: Why Shreveport suspect fatally shot 8 children, others? Police share update Victims include bystanders {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials confirmed that 10 victims were taken to local hospitals, with some transported by EMS and others arriving in private vehicles. Police said the victims sustained “various level of injuries,” though the exact extent remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials confirmed that 10 victims were taken to local hospitals, with some transported by EMS and others arriving in private vehicles. Police said the victims sustained “various level of injuries,” though the exact extent remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CNN reported that while the shooting appeared targeted, bystanders were also caught in the crossfire. Police added there is currently no known ongoing threat to the public.

Witnesses describe panic inside mall

A store associate at Hot Topic told CNN that people began running when shots rang out, with several individuals taking shelter inside the store while waiting for evacuation instructions.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the response.

Also Read: Louisiana shooting victims were suspect's ‘own descendants’; Shreveport police share scary update

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was aware of the situation and coordinating with law enforcement, urging the public to avoid the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mall, described by CNN as the largest in Louisiana, opened in 1997 and had begun operations at 11 am local time on Thursday before the incident unfolded. It has since been closed as investigations continue.

Police said the situation is under control but the investigation remains ongoing, with further updates expected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON