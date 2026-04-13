Ashlee Jenae death: Proposal video surfaces as fiancé faces backlash after US influencer dies in Tanzania | Watch

A video showing Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé proposing to her has surfaced shortly after the 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer was found dead in a Tanzania hotel. Ashlee died just days after her engagement to Joe McCann.

Ashlee Jenae death: Proposal video surfaces as fiancé faces backlash after US influencer dies in Tanzania(ashleejenae/Instagram)

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While Joe claimed that Ashlee died by suicide during their trip, her loved ones have disputed the theory.

Proposal video surfaces

Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram.

An April 4 post shared by Ashlee shows her and Joe walking a lioness when Joe gets down on one knee and proposes to her with a ring. Ashlee says yes, and the two then kiss and embrace.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

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{{^usCountry}} “Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instagram users congratulated the couple in the comment section after she posted the video. “Officially my new favorite couple. Congratulations homie,” one user wrote. “N that’s a rock!!!! On that fingaaaaa,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instagram users congratulated the couple in the comment section after she posted the video. “Officially my new favorite couple. Congratulations homie,” one user wrote. “N that’s a rock!!!! On that fingaaaaa,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

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“AHHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!! so beyond happy for you,” wrote a user, while another said, “let’s fuc**** gooooo”.

Aslee’s close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, shared on X that the influencer had gotten engaged on her birthday. Savannah also dismissed the suicide claim, saying her friend would “never commit suicide.”

Read More | Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!” she wrote on X.

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Ashlee was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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