Atlantic hurricane season 2024: Predictions, storm names and experts' warnings

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun, and experts warn this year could be extremely active. Since early 2023, oceanic temperatures have been rising at unprecedented levels. While a typical hurricane season produces 14 named storms, forecasts suggest that the 2024 season could break the record of 30 named storms recorded in 2020, per AccuWeather. Experts warn 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be extremely busy due to rising oceanic temperatures across the world(Image used for representation purposes only)

When does the hurricane season begin?

The Atlantic hurricane season kicked off on June 1 and will last till November 30, according to The National Hurricane Centre. However, it will be two weeks longer in the eastern Pacific. This six-month period accounts for nearly 97% of all Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes, per NOAA's Hurricane Research Divison.

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 predictions

NHS predicts that this year, there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, with 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes (category 3 storms or higher). Meanwhile, AccuWeather predictions indicate there could be 20 to 25 named storms. It also predicts that out of all hurricanes four to six of them will directly impact the US.

What are experts saying?

Experts have warned that the 2024 hurricane season is likely to be busier than previous seasons. The two main factors for such an aggressive forecast are extremely warm tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico; and the potential development of La Niña will develop in the Pacific mid-hurricane season, according to FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

Researcher Brian McNoldy told USA Today Thursday, “The whole tropical Atlantic is warmer than its ever been for this time of year,” adding that “the Caribbean is going crazy.” “And all of that's coming on the heels of 2023, which was warmer than it ever was for this time of year. Now we're breaking 2023 records. So, not great,” McNoldy added.

“What's interesting here is that there are 21 names on the list. Not every letter from the alphabet has a name that corresponds with it. So it's 21,” said FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver. “But the consensus among all the agencies that put out a hurricane forecast is 24 storms. So we might see the debut of that new supplemental list this year,” Oliver added.

Hurricane names for 2024

There are 21 hurricane names on this year's list: