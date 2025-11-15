LOS ANGELES — An unusually strong storm system called an atmospheric river was dousing Southern California on Friday and was expected to continue dumping heavy rain over the region for days as forecasters warned of rockslides and debris flows especially in the Los Angeles areas that were ravaged by wildfires earlier this year. Atmospheric river douses Southern California, threatening rockslides in LA's fire-ravaged areas

More than four inches of rain fell over coastal Santa Barbara County early Friday as the storm moved south toward Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters also warned of damaging winds and possibly even a tornado could form as they urged people to stay indoors.

While not usually associated with California, a tornado briefly touched down in a Los Angeles suburb during a storm in 2023, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings and injuring one person. A smaller one also hit a mobile home park in the Santa Barbara County city of Carpinteria, damaging about 25 residences.

The long plume of tropical moisture that formed over the Pacific Ocean began drenching the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and was expected to unleash widespread rain over Southern California through Sunday with the heaviest amounts on Friday and Saturday nights. More than a foot of snow was predicted for parts of the Sierra Nevada.

Evacuation warnings were in effect for parts of Ventura County and areas that burned in and around Los Angeles in January. Evacuation orders, which are mandatory, were issued for specific high-risk properties in the Palisades and Eaton fire burn areas from Friday evening to Sunday morning. Law enforcement were going door-to-door in those areas to urge people to leave, the county said.

The heaviest rain could dump as much as an inch an hour over a large portion of the region.

“The period of most concern is tonight through Saturday Night,” the National Weather Service said. “During this time, folks should be prepared for ample traffic incidents, delays, and a few road closures. This includes a few flooded roads, freeway lanes, and on-ramps and offramps.”

While major effects of the storm have not yet been seen, a large downed tree smashed a car in an LA neighborhood Friday morning, local news outlets reported. No injuries were reported.

Canyon roads, especially the most vulnerable ones like Topanga Canyon, will likely see mudslide and rockslides, and other neighborhoods ravaged by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area earlier this year should be on high alert, according to the weather service.

More wet weather is expected early next week with another storm bringing light to moderate rain, offering only a brief break from the dousing. And yet another storm is predicted to follow that days later.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.