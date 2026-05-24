Austin Metcalf’s twin brother accepts posthumous diploma at emotional ceremony days before Karmelo Anthony trial: Watch

Austin Metcalf’s twin brother accepted both of their diplomas during an emotional moment at their high school graduation, months after Austin’s fatal stabbing. Karmelo Anthony, 17, is accused of stabbing fellow student Austin to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025.

Austin Metcalf and his twin brother, Hunter, after a Memorial High School football game(Jeff Metcalf/Facebook)

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Austin died in his sibling's arms after the stabbing, the New York Post reported.

Hunter Metcalf, wearing his black and gold regalia, first accepted his own diploma. He then returned to the stage at Memorial High School’s ceremony inside the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, to pick up his late sibling's diploma, WFAA reported.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hunter Metcalf will accept the posthumous diploma on behalf of his brother, Austin Metcalf,” the speaker said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hunter Metcalf will accept the posthumous diploma on behalf of his brother, Austin Metcalf,” the speaker said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The crowd gave a 30-second standing ovation during the moment, the outlet said. However, neither Hunter nor any other family member of Austin spoke publicly at the ceremony due to a gag order connected to the ongoing murder case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crowd gave a 30-second standing ovation during the moment, the outlet said. However, neither Hunter nor any other family member of Austin spoke publicly at the ceremony due to a gag order connected to the ongoing murder case. {{/usCountry}}

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Austin’s name was reportedly listed in the Memorial High School commencement ceremony program alongside Hunter’s.

Hunter, an 18-year-old high school senior, was born two minutes after his brother Austin. He graduated Cum Laude, garnering a weighted GPA of 4.0 or above, according to a program viewed by the New York Post.

Karmelo Anthony’s trial

Anthony’s trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Read More | Austin Metcalf murder: Full list of strict rules imposed by judge at Karmelo Anthony's upcoming trial

If convicted, he could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

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Anthony is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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