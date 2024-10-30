Bad Bunny’s heart-touching tribute to Puerto Rico after Hinchcliffe's ‘garbage’ remark leaves netizens in awe: ‘Amazing’

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny fumed over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's racist speech delivered at former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. Netizens lauded Bad Bunny for a beautiful tribute to Puerto Ricans, with one saying, “I love this human being Boricua!!!!!”(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In his address, Hinchcliffe compared Puerto Rico to a garbage patch.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bad Bunny shared a video in Spanish-language that he had previously utilised during his 2021 “P FKN R” performance at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. The video has since not been released.

Featuring a number of well-known figures from entertainment, politics, and sports who have ties to the island, the video pays homage to Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans.

“This is the chronicle of a star that jumped from the depths of a great volcano at the bottom of the sea to another galaxy,” claims the video.

“So beautiful, thank you for amazing message and support, viva Puerto Rico,” another wrote.

Bad Bunny and his videos

After including Kamala Harris' post on his Instagram story, this is the second time this week that a Bad Bunny post has catapulted onto the national political scene ahead of the election.

Bunny, who has a history of promoting his social causes on social media with posts that resemble documentaries, gained a lot of attention in 2022 when he released a new music video along with an 18-minute documentary about corruption in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Ricans are considered as the US citizens, but they are unable to choose electors for the Electoral College since the island is a territory and not a state.

In Bad Bunny's video, the island's history is told through local heroes who are renowned in Puerto Rico, like Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Puig; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; and historical figures such as baseball star Roberto Clemente.

In reference to Puerto Rico's first MLB greats and a significant event in the island's history, the narrator states, “It's a history that started being written even before Hiram Bithorn was the first to pitch and before Roberto Clemente and Peruchín Cepeda spoke to the universe in Spanish.”

Has Trump reacted?

While Trump did not say a word over racist attack during his rally, campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez later maintained that the joke “does not reflect” the ex-President or the campaign's views.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump stated that he did not know the comedian or hear his joke. Despite repeated requests for an apology, Trump did not mention the incident during a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several Republicans, including Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón, quickly blasted Hinchcliffe.