Baja California governor Marina Del Pilar, her husband's visas revoked by Trump administration; Here's why

The Governor of Baja California, a state bordering Mexico, stated that the United States has cancelled her and her husband's visas. Marina Del Pilar did not specify whether she was given an explanation for the visa revocation, but added that “this situation is taking place in a complex binational context that requires my composure and prudence.”(X@CabelloAuden)

On Saturday night, Governor Marina Del Pilar posted on her official Facebook and X accounts that her husband's visa was revoked first and that “…shortly after the consular measure was applied, I received a similar notification.”

Del Pilar and her spouse both belong to the Morena party, which is in power.

“I inform all citizens of Baja California that this situation is taking place in a complex binational context that requires my composure and prudence. I've said it repeatedly: governing my state is a source of pride, and I will continue to do so with my heart in mind and a clear conscience. My government will continue working tirelessly to address the challenges we face for the benefit of the people of Baja California,” she wrote.

Baja California governor's husband opens up about withdrawal of US visa

Carlos Torres Torres, Del Pilar's spouse, works for the city of Tijuana and the state government of Baja California as a coordinator of special projects.

In a Facebook post, he claimed that US consular officers informed him of the withdrawal of his US visa. “I was notified by US Consular Authorities about the revocation of my non-immigrant visa, a measure that, as is with many people in similar contexts, responds to internal arrangements of the State Department. It should be noted that my conscience is calm and I am sure that the situation will be resolved favorably.”

Tensions rise between US and Mexico

The Trump administration has been sending out signals in recent weeks stating that US visas and permanent residency cards can be revoked. This comes as hundreds of overseas students had their visas suspended for a few days before being restored by a number of court decisions.

Baja California, which is adjacent to California, has the most pedestrian crossings among all the Mexican states bordering the US.

Before her announcement, Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, said that the US government had cancelled his visa before his meetings with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Tensions between the United States and Mexico have increased due to fentanyl trafficking, migration, and tariffs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reportedly turned down Trump's proposal to send American troops to fight the drug gangs who produce and smuggle fentanyl into the US.