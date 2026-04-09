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Bakersfield, CA fire today: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Cottonwood Road and Hale Street

A fire has broken out near Cottonwood Road and Hale Street in southeast Bakersfield, with smoke visible across the area.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 02:03 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A fire has broken out in southeast Bakersfield, California with smoke visible across the area. According to posts shared on social media, the fire is burning near Cottonwood Road and Hale Street, approximately a quarter mile southeast of the 3600 block of Hale Street in Bakersfield, Kern County.

Smoke rises in southeast Bakersfield as crews respond to a reported fire near Hale Street.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

The Bakersfield Fire Department is reported to be at the scene.

At this time, there are no further official details available about the cause or extent of the fire.

The details above are based on reports shared by users on Facebook and public fire tracking platform Watch Duty.

Because the fire was close to buildings, officials issued an evacuation order for people in the area. A temporary evacuation point was set up in the parking lot of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1200 Old Highway 395.

However, the evacuation order was lifted at 1:06pm, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire San Diego said firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further by 12:55pm. The exact cause of the fire is still not known.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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