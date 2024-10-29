Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed

BySumanti Sen
Oct 29, 2024 12:32 AM IST

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly said it is investigating the incidents “to determine who is responsible."

A drop-off ballot box in a competitive Washington state House district on Monday, October 28, went up in flames, with hundreds of ballots getting destroyed. The incident took place after an incendiary device went off.

Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames (KGW8 via AP)(AP)
Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames (KGW8 via AP)(AP)

Eventually, first responders were able to put out the flames. Officials have been trying to determine how many votes were lost in the drop box. The drop box was located at a park-and-ride near Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in Vancouver, which is across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

Clark County auditor details the incident

“It appears that a device was attached to the outside of the ballot drop box that resulted in the ballots being ignited,” Clark County auditor Greg Kimsey told Oregon Live. “We don’t have the exact number [of ballots], but it was hundreds.”

Kimsey told New York Post that the most recent ballot pickup from the box occurred at 11 am on Saturday, October 26. “Anyone who deposited ballots after 11:00 Saturday morning should contact us immediately,” he said. “Our team will replace their ballot.”

Vancouver, the largest city in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, is hosting a fierce contest between Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) and Republican Joe Kent. Two years ago, Kent was defeated by Perez by fewer than 3,000 votes.

Vancouver Police said in a statement, according to KATU, “This morning at about 4:00 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to an arson at a ballot box located at 3510 SE 164th Ave. It was reported that the ballot box was smoking and on fire. Officers arrived and located a suspicious device next to the box. The ballot box was smoking and was on fire. Members of the Metro Explosive Disposal Unit (MEDU) arrived and safely collected the device, and the fire was extinguished. Detectives from the Vancouver Police Arson team and the Vancouver Fire Marshals also responded.”

Meanwhile, the Portland Police Bureau reportedly responded to a ballot box fire across the river. “By the time officers arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by security personnel who work in the area. Officers determined an incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and used to ignite the fire,” PPB said in a statement.

However, it is unclear if the two incidents are related. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating the incidents “to determine who is responsible,” The New York Times reported.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kimsey said. “It’s a direct attack on democracy. Interfering with people’s vote is anti-American.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //