Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed

A drop-off ballot box in a competitive Washington state House district on Monday, October 28, went up in flames, with hundreds of ballots getting destroyed. The incident took place after an incendiary device went off. Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames (KGW8 via AP)(AP)

Eventually, first responders were able to put out the flames. Officials have been trying to determine how many votes were lost in the drop box. The drop box was located at a park-and-ride near Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in Vancouver, which is across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

Clark County auditor details the incident

“It appears that a device was attached to the outside of the ballot drop box that resulted in the ballots being ignited,” Clark County auditor Greg Kimsey told Oregon Live. “We don’t have the exact number [of ballots], but it was hundreds.”

Kimsey told New York Post that the most recent ballot pickup from the box occurred at 11 am on Saturday, October 26. “Anyone who deposited ballots after 11:00 Saturday morning should contact us immediately,” he said. “Our team will replace their ballot.”

Vancouver, the largest city in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, is hosting a fierce contest between Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) and Republican Joe Kent. Two years ago, Kent was defeated by Perez by fewer than 3,000 votes.

Vancouver Police said in a statement, according to KATU, “This morning at about 4:00 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to an arson at a ballot box located at 3510 SE 164th Ave. It was reported that the ballot box was smoking and on fire. Officers arrived and located a suspicious device next to the box. The ballot box was smoking and was on fire. Members of the Metro Explosive Disposal Unit (MEDU) arrived and safely collected the device, and the fire was extinguished. Detectives from the Vancouver Police Arson team and the Vancouver Fire Marshals also responded.”

Meanwhile, the Portland Police Bureau reportedly responded to a ballot box fire across the river. “By the time officers arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by security personnel who work in the area. Officers determined an incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and used to ignite the fire,” PPB said in a statement.

However, it is unclear if the two incidents are related. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating the incidents “to determine who is responsible,” The New York Times reported.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kimsey said. “It’s a direct attack on democracy. Interfering with people’s vote is anti-American.”