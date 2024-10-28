YouTuber Rosanna Pansino files FBI report on MrBeast over ‘disturbing’ Telegram chats

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI over alleged “disturbing” Telegram chat logs. The popular baking personality's shocking move comes just a day after she accused the 26-year-old, whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, of sharing explicit content on his company's social media channels. Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI over alleged "disturbing" chat logs(Instagram)

Rosanna Pansino reports MrBeast and his team to FBI

The 39-year-old baker shared a video titled “MrBeast KNEW All Along… (1,000+ Leaked Messages)” on Sunday, accusing Donaldson and his team members of pedophilic behaviour in the workplace. In the 22-minute long video, Pansino and DogPack404 went through a series of allegedly disturbing chat logs of MrBeast's employees. The pair claimed that Donaldson knew about his longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson's problematic behaviour.

“These MrBeast Company work chat logs have been confirmed as legitimate by multiple former MrBeast employees that were in the chats. I am sorting through them as quickly as I can. To me, this is proof that Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) knew about Ava Kris Tyson's behavior for several years,” Pansino claimed. At one point, she and DogPack404, who previously worked with Donaldson read out Tyson's purported message that included a photo of a 13-year-old girl, allegedly identified as Ivanka Trump.

“Yeah, so now that we know that Jimmy is John Smith, I'm going to get to the messages part. Starting with the sexually explicit photo of an alleged 13-year-old. So, Ava Tyson sends a photo of a young-looking girl in a sheer top,” DogPack 404 said. “Yeah, the message reads, 'So, this photo is allegedly of Ivanka Trump when she was 13.' Ava thought that this was possibly a 13-year-old and she's posting it in a work chat. And I've done reverse image search and, I mean, it seems plausible that it is.”

On Monday, a day after she laid bare multiple accusations against Donaldson, tweeted, “I have reported what I found and my concerns to the authorities @FBI. Hopefully they will look into these MrBeast Telegram Company Chats Logs and other concerns.” Her tweet has since garnered over 6 million views, with netizens criticising Donaldson and his former collaborator Tyson. “Oh you’re CLOCKING them! Keep up the good work,” wrote one user.