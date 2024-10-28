Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino files FBI report on MrBeast over ‘disturbing’ Telegram chats

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 28, 2024 06:41 PM IST

The popular baking personality's move comes a day after she accused MrBeast of knowing about the pedophilic behaviour of his employees

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI over alleged “disturbing” Telegram chat logs. The popular baking personality's shocking move comes just a day after she accused the 26-year-old, whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, of sharing explicit content on his company's social media channels.

Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI over alleged "disturbing" chat logs(Instagram)
Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI over alleged "disturbing" chat logs(Instagram)

Rosanna Pansino reports MrBeast and his team to FBI

The 39-year-old baker shared a video titled “MrBeast KNEW All Along… (1,000+ Leaked Messages)” on Sunday, accusing Donaldson and his team members of pedophilic behaviour in the workplace. In the 22-minute long video, Pansino and DogPack404 went through a series of allegedly disturbing chat logs of MrBeast's employees. The pair claimed that Donaldson knew about his longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson's problematic behaviour.

“These MrBeast Company work chat logs have been confirmed as legitimate by multiple former MrBeast employees that were in the chats. I am sorting through them as quickly as I can. To me, this is proof that Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) knew about Ava Kris Tyson's behavior for several years,” Pansino claimed. At one point, she and DogPack404, who previously worked with Donaldson read out Tyson's purported message that included a photo of a 13-year-old girl, allegedly identified as Ivanka Trump.

“Yeah, so now that we know that Jimmy is John Smith, I'm going to get to the messages part. Starting with the sexually explicit photo of an alleged 13-year-old. So, Ava Tyson sends a photo of a young-looking girl in a sheer top,” DogPack 404 said. “Yeah, the message reads, 'So, this photo is allegedly of Ivanka Trump when she was 13.' Ava thought that this was possibly a 13-year-old and she's posting it in a work chat. And I've done reverse image search and, I mean, it seems plausible that it is.”

On Monday, a day after she laid bare multiple accusations against Donaldson, tweeted, “I have reported what I found and my concerns to the authorities @FBI. Hopefully they will look into these MrBeast Telegram Company Chats Logs and other concerns.” Her tweet has since garnered over 6 million views, with netizens criticising Donaldson and his former collaborator Tyson. “Oh you’re CLOCKING them! Keep up the good work,” wrote one user.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //