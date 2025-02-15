Menu Explore
Barack, Michelle Obama clap back at divorce rumours with cute Valentine’s Day selfie and note; ‘You still take my…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 15, 2025 12:20 AM IST

Barack Obama has again dismissed claims about this troublesome marriage with wife Michelle amid rumours of his affair with Jennifer Aniston.

Former US President Barack Obama has again dismissed claims about this troublesome marriage with wife Michelle amid rumours of his affair with Jennifer Aniston. On Valentine’s Day, Obama penned down a flirtatious letter to the former First Lady and reaffirming that she is still the one after more than thirty years of marriage.

Barack Obama and Michelle post cute selfie on X.(X)
Barack Obama and Michelle post cute selfie on X.(X)

In a post on X Friday, the ex-President, 63, wrote, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama.” He also attached a selfie of the two of them smiling with each other.

It was not just Obama who expressed his love, Michelle too responded to his adorable post. “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama.”

“You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!” she added with a heart emoji.

Netizens react to adorable Obamas' posts

As Obama's post has garnered over 37 million views, netizens praised the loving couple and extended good wishes to them. “Timeless classic love standing the test of time , storms of governance, hurricane of challenges always spreading joy faith and confidence among the people of The United States of America. Happy Valentine's day to the Power Couple, the loving Obamas,” one X user commented.

“Love you two. Probably the nicest and smartest couple ever to be in office,” another wrote.

“Relationship Goals!” a third user chimed in.

Also Read: Barack Obama faces fresh trouble amid divorce rumours with wife Michelle

Obama and Michelle marriage and rumours around it

The rumours about couple's marriage swirled when Michelle, 61, did not attend President Donald Trump's inauguration and even former President Jimmy Carter's funeral last month.

Obama celebrated his wife's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post before leaving for Washington, D.C., where he was spotted dining by all alone at a popular Italian restaurant.

In a January 17 post, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it.”

Michelle, the mother of their two daughters -- Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, commented sweetly on her husband's post.

“I love you, honey!” she wrote along with a kissing-face and heart emoji.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
