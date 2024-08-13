Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist goes viral, but draws flak from Taylor Swift's fans: 'MAGA is gonna cry because…'

Former President Barack Obama, who enjoys a diverse musical taste ranging from neo-soul to classic rock, has released his annual summer playlist. His favorite artists include Tommy Richman, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan and Rolling Stones. Former U.S. president Barack Obama's favorite artists include Tommy Richman, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan and Rolling Stones.(AP)

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama wrote on X. “I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Check out the songs listed on Obama's summer playlist

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX, “365”

Billie Eilish, “Chihiro”

Tems, “Love Me Jeje”

Artemas, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala, “I Can’t Even Cry”

Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, “No Diggity”

ENNY, “Charge It”

Carminho, “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa, “What’s in the Tea?”

Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards, “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton ft. JoJo, “Say So”

Cleo Sol, “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R., “Process”

2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo, “How Do U Want It”

Sting, “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams, “Unsuffer Me”

Jill Scott, “Golden”

The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie, “My Best”

Charles Mingus, “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones, “Come Away With Me”

Common, “The People”

Etta James, “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna, “Bad Boy”

Rema, “Yayo”

Bonny Light Horseman, “Old Dutch”

Willow, “Symptom of Life”

Moneybgg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Whiskey”

Myles Smith, “Stargazing”

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be”

Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng, “Jump”

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake, “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan, “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso, “Someone to Watch Over Me”

Netizens express disappointment with absence of Taylor Swift

While Obama's post has garnered over 32.9 million views, his followers expressed disappointment over the absence of songs by Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift, with one asking, “Nice playlist, but are you a Swiftie?”

“No Chappell Roan???? Disappointing...” another chimed in.

A third user wrote, “What, no Gojira? Come on, dude, get with the times.”

The fourth user asked, “Obama not into Swift’s music? Not even a nod to The Tortured Poets Department? Is he missing out or is he just out of touch?” while the fifth one replied, “No Chappell Roan. No Taylor Swift. Obama's summer playlist flopped.”

“MAGA is gonna cry because Kid Rock isn’t on this list,” one more commented.

Who is behind Barack Obama's playlist?

According to Obama, his daughters have a big role in what ends up on his playlist.

Speaking to Carter Gregory (thecarterb), Obama, 63, stated that Sasha and Malia have assisted him in keeping his musical tastes current and broad.

“I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the '80s,” he stated.

Obama also revealed that he tends to mix older and new stuff on his playlist.

Obamas endorse Kamala Harris

On July 26, Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated Kamala Harris and supported her bid for the presidency. The Harris campaign release a video, in which she was seen speaking over the phone with the former first couple.

While taking pride in Harris' presidency bid, Michelle asserted, “This is going to be historic.”

Barack also expressed his joy, stating that they “couldn’t be prouder to endorse” her and assist her with everything to get through the November election and into the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, Swifties for Kamala have a blank place on their ballots and they are prepared to write Kamala Harris' name there.

Swifties for Kamala, a grassroots organisation of superfans of Taylor Swift striving for Harris's election, has rapidly gathered a wave of support on X.

The group was founded on the same day when President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign, thanks to Emerald Medrano, a 22-year-old Swiftie from Texas, who decided to seek support for Harris along with other supporters.