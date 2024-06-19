Barista who shattered customer's windshield with hammer speaks out, ‘Women are…’

A Seattle barista went viral for shattering a customer's windshield with a hammer after he threw coffee at her last week. The incident was caught on camera and was shared online. As the video continues making rounds on social media, Emma Lee has come forward with an explanation, defending her action. In a video shared on Reddit, Lee says, “Women are allowed to respond when there is danger in ways other than crying.” Emma Lee, 23, the owner of a Seattle espresso shop, smashed a customer's windshield with a hammer after he threw coffee at her(Instagram/ Emma Lee)

Barista who smashed customer's windshield with hammer breaks silence

Lee, who is the owner of the espresso shop Taste of Heaven Espresso, revealed that the man had been disrespectful multiple times, per Fox News. The 23-year-old revealed that the customer engaged in a heated exchange with her for 15 minutes after his order totalled $22.

The surveillance footage shared on the bikini-clad barista's Instagram page shows a frustrated Lee repeatedly asking the man to leave. However, he goes on to tell her, “Nobody is gonna miss you.” To which Lee replied, “Do you want me to throw this on you?” He demanded she hand his order to him, saying, “Give it to me.”

In a shocking turn of events, the customer threw the water and coffee at her, one after the other. As he proceeded to get into his car, Lee smashed his windshield with a hammer. Lee told the outlet that the man screamed and spit at her. She added that at one point, he even tried to pry open the window of the drive-through.

“It was a threat,” Lee said, adding, “I felt in danger. It's OK for him to be outraged about the price of his drinks, enough to assault me, but it's not appropriate for me to respond?” Following the incident, she filed misdemeanour assault charges against the customer.