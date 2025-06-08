Barron Trump dating Caitlin Clark? TikTok video picks ‘3 hints’ on 19-year-old's new girlfriend

A viral TikTok video claimed that President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is dating WNBA star Catlin Clark. This comes a week after NewsNation cited a source on the NYU campus to report that the 19-year-old might be in his first relationship. According to the report, the 19-year-old ‘has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot’. However, the publisher did not reveal the identity of the woman. Claims about Barron Trump dating Caitlin Clark have emerged (AFP)

Back in October, President Trump said that he was ‘not sure’ if Barron had started dating. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet," he said on PBD Podcast.

Now, a video has gone viral claiming that Barron might be in a relationship with the Indiana Pacers guard.

“They're not just close, they might be engaged,” the narrator says in the video, further adding that ‘Caitlin made the first move’.

The video says that Barron has transferred his home into a mystery trust called ‘B&T’. However, all claims in the clip are unsubstantiated.

Read More: Did Trump just express anger amid claims Harvard rejected Barron Trump? ‘It’s too much’

In fact, Clark celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery in April. The 23-year-old posted a sweet tribute for her beau, saying: “Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤”

The rumors about Cailin and Barron spread quickly on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. One person asked: “Is this true about Barron Trump and Caitlin Clark dating? 😍❤️”

“The truth is, Barron Trump has a crush on Caitlin Clark,” another one tweeted.

Who is Connor McCaffery?

Born July 13, 1998, McCaffery is the son of Fran McCaffery, Iowa’s men’s basketball coach from 2010 to March 2025, now at Penn. A four-star recruit, McCaffery played basketball for Iowa (2017–2023), averaging 4.5 points with a historic assist-to-turnover ratio, and baseball, nearly drafted by MLB.

Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark were reportedly introduced by Patrick McCaffery at Iowa.